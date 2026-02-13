Beyond the hustle: Hatchit Solutions’ 10-Year evolution

In an industry often defined by speed and disruption, Hatchit Solutions’ decade-long journey offers a quieter, more deliberate lesson: growth is not only about scale, but about structure.

Ten years on, Hatchit stands as proof that structure and creativity are not opposing forces. When built together, they create the conditions for sustainable growth and long-term value.

As the Cebu-based technology firm marks its 10th year, Hatchit is reflecting not on how fast it grew, but on how it learned to grow well. What began as a lean startup powered by grit and instinct has evolved into a systems-driven organization built for longevity, scalability, and consistent delivery.

For Hatchit, the principle guiding that evolution traces back to a belief passed down through generations.

“If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well,” says chief executive officer Charles Yu, a philosophy that has become central to how the company approaches both its work and its growth. “The first 10 years of any business can go either way. For us, growth was never a question of if, only when. The real work was building something strong enough to last.”

Building on conviction, not convenience

From the outset, Hatchit was anchored on two convictions. First, that its founders would face challenges together, grounded in a shared belief that family does not quit. Yu and chief operating officer Matthew Rapes are cousins, a relationship that shaped the company’s early resilience and long-term alignment.

Second, that sustainability would depend on assembling the right team, people trusted not just to execute, but to build alongside them.

From left: Floyd Steven Manubag, software engineer; Robert Jeff Servidor, software engineer; John Clyde Apas, software engineer; Joss Chary Borj Ecleo, software engineer

“Anyone can start a business,” Yu says. “Sustaining it is an entirely different story. We knew early on that this would require placing the right people in the right roles and giving them the ability to deliver consistently.”

Rapes echoes this perspective, noting that Hatchit’s early discipline shaped the company’s trajectory.

“We always believed that if we focused on doing things properly, even when it took more effort, growth would follow naturally,” Rapes says. “That belief influenced how we hired, how we built, and how we showed up for our clients.”

The Early Years: From Startup Hustle to Sustainable Growth

Hatchit’s early days bore the hallmarks of a young technology startup. A small team of five engineers operated without formal job descriptions, united instead by a shared vision and an appetite for problem-solving.

“There were more hats than heads to wear them,” Rapes recalls. “People stepped into whatever role was needed. Sometimes we got in each other’s way, but that friction came from alignment, not confusion.”

Matthew Michael Rapes, chief operating officer

Despite coming from a business-oriented family, neither Yu nor Rapes underestimated the learning curve. The technology sector they entered was rich with potential, but poorly understood by many at the time.

“Technology was exciting, but translating that excitement into real, usable solutions was the challenge,” Yu says. “We learned quickly, took on projects without overthinking them, and adapted as we went.”

That period was defined by energy and momentum. Decisions were made quickly, and the team relied heavily on instinct, curiosity, and long hours. But as Hatchit’s client base expanded and projects grew in complexity, the limits of a purely hustle-driven approach became clear.

Building Digital Solutions in Cebu’s Competitive Market

As the company took on more responsibility, the stakes changed.

“Startups have a way of forcing you to mature quickly,” Yu says. “There were moments when we had to ask ourselves whether we were truly ready for the level of trust clients were placing in us.”

Clients were no longer just early adopters. They were organizations sharing real operational challenges, expecting solutions that could scale and endure. The team recognized that treating work as a constant sprint was no longer viable.

Charles Anthony Yu, chief executive officer and founder

“We couldn’t rely on hustle alone and expect sustainable success,” Rapes explains. “Whatever trust our clients gave us, we felt responsible for returning that many times over through the solutions we built.”

This realization marked a turning point. Hatchit began transitioning from a reactive startup to a more deliberate, systems-oriented organization.

A Decade of Innovation and Client Partnerships

Rather than imposing rigid processes overnight, Hatchit focused first on understanding.

“At the start of every project, we ask as many ‘why’ questions as possible,” Rapes says. “A deep grasp of the business need always mattered more than jumping straight to execution. Every organization faces different constraints, so solutions should not be templated.”

(Standing L-R) Robert Jeff Servidor, software engineer; Floyd Steven Manubag, software engineer; Joss Chary Borj Ecleo, software engineer; Renzo Riconalla, senior software engineer; Lorenzo James Amodia, senior software engineer; John Clyde Apas, software engineer; (Seated L-R) Matthew Michael Rapes, chief operating officer; Charles Anthony Yu, chief executive officer and founder

This philosophy extended inward. The company invested in training, refined workflows, and raised internal standards. Leadership layers were introduced to strengthen mentorship and accountability rather than add bureaucracy.

“Innovation requires balance,” Yu notes. “You need direction, but you also need room to experiment. Systems did not replace our culture. They allowed it to grow without losing its core.”

Over time, Hatchit shifted from operating in constant response mode to planning more strategically. Defined roles improved collaboration. Better frameworks improved consistency. The result was not slower execution, but more dependable outcomes.

The impact of a systems-driven approach

The effects of this evolution were tangible. Clients experienced improved quality and reliability. Teams operated with greater focus and alignment. Long-term planning became part of everyday operations rather than an afterthought.

“What we built over time was not just a better company, but a more confident one,” Yu says. “People knew where they fit, what they were responsible for, and how their work contributed to the bigger picture.”

From left: Lorenzo James Amodia, senior software engineer; Renzo Riconalla, senior software engineer

Today, Hatchit positions itself as a stable, long-term partner rather than a fast-moving vendor. That stability, Yu believes, is what allows the company to take on more ambitious work.

“When your foundation is solid, you can move forward with confidence,” he says. “That’s what our first 10 years gave us.”

What’s Next for Hatchit Solutions After 10 Years?

As Hatchit enters its next chapter, optimism is grounded in preparation rather than momentum alone. The company continues to invest in product development, while thoughtfully integrating artificial intelligence into its workflows to support clients navigating increasingly complex environments.

“Curiosity got us through the door,” Rapes reflects. “Our pursuit of excellence is what allowed us to stay for a decade.”

For Hatchit, the milestone is less about looking back and more about signaling readiness. With mature systems, an aligned leadership team, and a growing portfolio of scalable IT solutions, the company is positioned for disciplined expansion in the years ahead.

Ten years on, Hatchit stands as proof that structure and creativity are not opposing forces. When built together, they create the conditions for sustainable growth and long-term value.

Readers may learn more about Hatchit Solutions and its upcoming initiatives at https://www.hatchitsolutions.com/.