Relationships in PH: Cheating is common, but so is forgiveness

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MANILA, Philippines — A Social Weather Stations national survey showed that one in every four Filipinos (27 percent) said they have witnessed or experienced cheating in relationships, and nearly half of them (43 percent) believe trust can still be restored.

The survey was conducted from Nov. 24 to 30, 2025. In the survey, 27 percent of adult Filipinos said they personally witnessed or experienced some form of cheating in a relationship, while 72 percent said they have not.

READ: SWS survey: Filipinos ‘very happy’ with love life remain at all-time low

Many forms of cheating in relationships

Among those who experienced cheating, physical and emotional cheating were the most common, both at 11 percent.

SWS defined physical cheating as “engaging in sexual and intimate activities with someone else” and emotional cheating as “talking with another person about a problem instead of with one’s own partner, or having romantic feelings for another person even though there is no physical relationship.”

These were followed by cyber cheating at 6 percent, which SWS described as “having other social media account[s] without the partner’s knowledge, or secretly chatting with other people.”

Object cheating was also at 6 percent, defined as “giving too much attention to games, cellphone, or other material objects that one no longer has time for their partner.”

Financial cheating, in the form of “hiding luxury purchases or debts from one’s own partner,” was next at 5 percent, the survey showed.

The least experienced type among Filipinos was micro-cheating, which SWS explained as “using affectionate terms such as ‘baby,’ ‘honey,’ or ‘love’ with someone other than one’s partner, or hiding one’s own relationship status,” occurring at 4 percent.

As participants could give multiple answers, 8 percent reported experiencing combined cheating, or engaging in more than one type of cheating at a time, the survey showed.

Trust can be rebuilt

Moreover, almost half of the respondents said they believe trust can be rebuilt afterward.

“The November 2025 survey also found 43 percent saying trust can still be restored in a relationship after someone cheats, and 36 percent saying it cannot,” SWS said.

Among the respondents, 19 percent said they were undecided.

The SWS nationwide survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults.

It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent for national percentages and plus or minus 6 percent for each of Metro Manila, Luzon outside Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. /mcm

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