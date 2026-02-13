Central Visayas inflation highest among all regions in January 2026

Inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages remains unchanged from December 2025. | File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Central Visayas remained the fastest-inflating region for the sixth straight month, with inflation at 5.6 percent in January 2026, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Sustained pressure on consumer prices remained for the month. This caused the jump from 3.8 percent in December 2025 and 2.9 percent in January last year.

The region’s inflation rate exceeded the national inflation rate of 2 percent. It is driven mainly by the faster price increases in hospitality services, household utilities, and transportation.

READ: Cebu inflation soars to 7.3% in January 2026

Major contributors

A sharp increase was seen in restaurants and accommodation services. It rose 9.1 percent in January compared to only 1 percent in December.

This could have been caused by the surge of visitors in the region due to recent events like the ASEAN Tourism Forum, as explained by Chief Statistical Specialist Leopoldo Alfanta during a press conference on Thursday.

Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels also contributed largely to the acceleration of the regional inflation after recording 3.1 percent in January from 1.1 percent a month prior.

Transport saw a 2.2 percent increase following a 1.1 percent annual decline in December.

READ: Philippine 2025 inflation slows to 1.7%, a 9-year low

Other commodity groups

Meanwhile, inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages remained unchanged at 8.2 percent. Still, it indicated higher household expenses for basic food items.

Higher inflation was noted in flour and bread, meat, dairy products, oils and fats, fruits and nuts, as well as ready-made food. On the other hand, price increases were slower among seafood and vegetables.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco soared to 4.8 percent from 3.6 percent.

READ: BSP: January 2026 inflation forecast between 1.4 to 2.2%

Inflation in clothing and footwear rose to 2.6 percent, while household furnishing and equipment also sharply rose by 2.9 percent.

Prices of health products jumped 3.1 percent, as personal care products similarly increased to 3.2 percent.

Both education and financial services recorded constant inflation rates from the previous months, with the former at 2.6 percent and the latter at 0.0 percent.

Provincial inflation

Cebu posted a sharp rise in inflation to 7.3 percent in January from 5.1 percent in December. This rise is mainly driven by restaurants and accommodation services. Inflation in Bohol also increased to 2.2 percent from 0.2 percent a month earlier.

Despite having the highest inflation rate among regions, Alfanta clarified that this does not necessarily mean Central Visayas has the highest prices in the country. Inflation measures how fast prices are increasing, not the actual price levels of goods and services, he explained.

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