‘Mayor of the night’ hub: Cebu City okays P5.1-M lease for it

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has approved a P5.1-million allocation for the lease of office space that will house the city’s 24/7 “Mayor of the Night” service center.

This clears the way for a multi-year contract at Cebu Exchange in Barangay Lahug.

During its recent regular session, the council authorized Mayor Nestor Archival to sign a contract of lease with Eklektos Estates Inc. for Units A and B on the second-floor podium of Cebu Exchange Tower.

The space will serve as the one-stop shop for the city’s round-the-clock government services program.

READ: ‘Mayor of the Night’: Archival officially formalizes program

Multi-year lease

Under the approved resolution, the lease will run for two years and five months, from February 1, 2026, to June 30, 2028.

The monthly rental rates are as follows:

February 1, 2026 – January 31, 2027: P339,344.64

February 1, 2027 – January 31, 2028: P354,009.38

February 1, 2028 – June 30, 2028: P369,407.34

READ: Mayor of the Night: Council green-lights Archival to explore MYCA

City records show that the 2026 rental allocation amounts to P5,111,550, certified as available under Rental Expenses – Mayor of the Night Program of the Office of the Vice Mayor.

The City Budget Office issued Certificate of Appropriation Available (CAA26-018) on February 2, 2026, while the City Treasurer issued a corresponding Certificate of Availability of Funds (Control No. 26-011) on the same date.

The lease was undertaken through negotiated procurement, as allowed under Section 35(i) of Republic Act No. 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act, which permits negotiated procurement for the lease of real property for official use, subject to justification of efficiency and economy.

The City Legal Office reviewed the contract and endorsed it to the council for authorization.

READ: Bill pushes 24/7 online service desk in gov’t agencies

Questions raised during deliberations

During the plenary discussion, Councilor Harry Eran sought clarification on whether the council had previously approved the project itself or merely authorized the mayor to explore a multi-year contract arrangement.

Eran also asked whether a separate resolution charging the expenditure to a specific appropriation had been passed, and whether such practice was customary for city programs.

Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, one of the resolution’s sponsors, said that earlier resolutions authorized the mayor to explore and enter into a multi-year contract, as required under procurement rules.

Go acknowledged that no separate resolution charging the program had been passed, but said the project was included in the Annual Investment Plan of the Office of the Vice Mayor.

He later moved for reconsideration to introduce amendments clarifying that the “Mayor of the Night” is a multi-year program.

The amendment cited Section 9.1.4 of the implementing rules of Republic Act No. 12009, which requires local government units to secure authorization from the sanggunian before entering into multi-year contracts.

The resolution referenced a previously approved resolution dated November 25, 2025, as the city’s authority to enter into a multi-year contractual obligation.

Executive order basis

The program stems from Executive Order No. 027, series of 2025, issued by Mayor Archival, creating the “Cebu City Government 24/7 Service (Mayor of the Night).”

The order cites Section 16 of the Local Government Code of 1991, which empowers local government units to exercise powers necessary for the promotion of general welfare.

It identifies night shift employees, particularly in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, healthcare, security, hospitality, manufacturing, and logistics, as facing difficulty accessing government services that operate only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Among the challenges cited are conflicts between work and sleep schedules, limited weekend operations, safety risks after night shifts, and reliance on in-person, paper-based procedures.

The executive order designates the Vice Mayor to oversee program implementation and authorizes the leasing of space within or near Cebu IT Park or other 24-hour commercial districts.

Funding source and rationale

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the program’s proponent and presiding officer during the session, said the funding would come from the savings of the Office of the Vice Mayor and the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He said savings in the past six months exceeded P600 million, with P5 million allocated for the initiative.

Osmeña said an earlier option, renovating a former restaurant space near a hotel, would have required an estimated P4 million in rehabilitation costs and about six months of work.

By leasing space at Cebu Exchange at roughly P1,000 per square meter per month, he said the city could begin operations sooner and in a more suitable facility.

He described the initiative as critical to Cebu City’s economy, particularly the BPO industry, which he said faced a high employee turnover rate.

The 24/7 hub, he said, aimed to reduce red tape and allow residents, especially night workers, to transact with the government beyond regular office hours.

Services to be offered

Initial participating city offices include:

Office of the City Treasurer

Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO)

City Health Department

City Civil Registrar

The executive order also encourages national agencies such as the Social Security System (SSS), Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to participate.

City officials said the pilot implementation would run for more than two years, but not beyond the current term of office, with periodic evaluation of operational feasibility and public reception.

With the council’s authorization in place, Mayor Archival may now formally execute the lease agreement for the Cebu Exchange site, paving the way for the city’s planned round-the-clock government service center.

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