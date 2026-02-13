House stays productive amid impeachment raps, says deputy speaker

The House of Representatives | INQUIRER file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega maintained that the House of Representatives has continued to be productive amid the series of impeachment complaints it is constitutionally mandated to address.

In a statement on Thursday, the deputy speaker expressed that Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos was able to push for the passage of priority bills set by Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III and the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac).

“The impeachment process is a constitutional duty that we take seriously, but it is only one of many responsibilities of the House. Amid a packed legislative agenda, House Majority Leader Marcos took the lead in securing the approval of vital measures, acting on the guidance of Speaker Dy,” Ortega said.

“We remained focused on our work – passing priority measures, protecting public welfare, and ensuring that the legislative agenda continues to move forward,” he added.

According to Ortega, the two bills filed by Marcos — House Bill (HB) No. 7432 or the proposed No Work, No Pay for Members of Congress Act and HB No. 7443 or the bill seeking to abolish the travel tax — are proof that the House still attends to lawmaking duties even in the face of impeachment complaints.

“These measures reflect a strong commitment to public accountability and economic growth. By ensuring that lawmakers are held to clear standards of performance while easing the burden on travelers, Majority Leader Marcos has advanced reforms that benefit both governance and the broader economy,” Ortega noted.

READ: ‘Lacking substance’: House junks impeachment complaints vs Marcos

Marcos filed HB No. 7432 in early February to ensure that lawmakers participate in lawmaking and help in carrying out Congress’ duties.

According to Rep. Marcos, the same standard applied to general labor should also be enforced for elected officials, especially lawmakers who still receive their salaries and benefits even though they do not attend to their day-to-day work.

“The principle of ‘no work, no pay’ is a general labor standard applied to workers across the country. However, Members of Congress, who are entrusted with the responsibility of crafting laws and representing the people, are currently compensated regardless of attendance or participation,” Marcos said in the bill’s explanatory note.

READ: Sandro Marcos pushes ‘no work, no pay’ bill for lawmakers

The travel tax abolition, meanwhile, seeks to ease the burden of passengers.

A House panel had already signified intent to check whether collections averaging around P4 billion to P5 billion annually have been allocated properly — or if funds have reached areas most in need of tourism development.

READ: House to review use of billions in travel tax funds

Marcos has recused himself from impeachment discussions, as his father, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., faced an impeachment complaint last January.

The two complaints against the President have been dismissed last February 10, but Rep. Marcos said he would neither involve himself nor interfere in all impeachment matters.

Another impeachment proceeding is pending before the House, this time against Vice President Sara Duterte.

READ: What to expect: VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment proceedings

While the House of Representatives was tackling the impeachment matters, several bills were approved on third and final reading, like the following:

HB No. 6676, or the proposed Energy Systems Storage Act, which aims to ensure stable and continuous electricity supply through the development and commercialization of energy storage systems

HB No. 7239, mandating compulsory insurance coverage for electrical and telecommunications line workers

HB No. 7304, proclaiming the first Monday of August of every year as National Line Workers Appreciation Day

HB No. 7301 declaring April as Philippine Veterans’ Month

HB No. 7303 declaring December 12 as Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Day

HB No. 7368 declaring November 30 as Jesus Reigns National Day of Worship

HB No. 7379 declaring December 19 as National Masonic Day

The House has also approved several bills on second reading, along with key resolutions — House Resolution No. 758, where the House extended condolences to the family of former Speaker Jose De Venecia Jr., who passed away last February 10. /gsg

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