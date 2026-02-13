Osmeña seeks public help to confirm if Pajarillo is a repeat offender

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, during a press conference on Friday, February 13, called on the public to come forward with any information related to the Banilad hit-and-run case involving suspect Sean Andrew Pajarillo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Friday appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help determine whether the driver in last weekend’s fatal hit-and-run in Barangay Banilad is a repeat offender, as authorities build their case.

In a press conference on February 13, Osmeña said the city is taking both prosecutorial and preventive steps following the death of entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng.

“We have to take positive steps to ensure that people’s safety is protected,” Osmeña said. “The most important reason for this meeting is to ask the public in general if they have any information that this is not the first time the person has been involved in a hit-and-run.”

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Osmeña said there have been unverified accounts circulating that the suspect may have figured in previous incidents. However, no formal records have yet been presented to city officials.

“We heard that this is not the first time, or second, but we don’t have any details,” he said. “If you know anything, please come forward because we want to identify if the suspect is a repeat offender.”

The fatal hit-and-run in Banilad

The vice mayor was referring to 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo, who is now facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property after a chain of collisions early Sunday, February 8.

According to the Cebu City Police Office Traffic Enforcement Unit, Pajarillo was driving a Toyota Innova at high speed along Paseo Saturnino Road when he first hit a parked Toyota Vios near One Paseo.

Instead of stopping, he allegedly fled the scene.

READ: LTO seeks lifetime license revocation vs Banilad hit-and-run suspect

Moments later, he struck Cheng, who was walking near a resto bar entrance close to Maria Luisa Subdivision. The impact threw the victim against a utility pole. Cheng was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police said Pajarillo attempted to flee but crashed inside Maria Luisa Subdivision. He is currently under hospital arrest while charges are being prepared.

Authorities earlier confirmed that Pajarillo tested negative for alcohol.

Call for information

Osmeña stressed that establishing whether the suspect has a history of similar offenses could be crucial in strengthening the case and shaping future preventive measures.

“We just hope it’s not going to happen to somebody else,” he said. “We are taking steps to prosecute the guy, but we are also taking steps that are preventive in nature.”

The vice mayor cited a past high-profile case to prove why accountability and evidence preservation demand priority.

In 2019, the Sandiganbayan convicted former Talisay City mayor Socrates Fernandez of obstruction of justice for attempting to retrieve and conceal evidence from a vehicle linked to his adopted son’s 2010 vehicular incident.

The anti-graft court ruled that public officials are bound by the constitutional principle that public office is a public trust and must act with accountability and integrity.

Osmeña said the city government wants to avoid any similar lapses in handling evidence or accountability in the current case.

Broader safety measures

While declining to disclose specific details, Osmeña said the city is also reviewing broader traffic and safety policies.

“We are coming up with different aspects,” he said, referring to measures aimed at preventing similar incidents.

The vice mayor urged anyone with relevant information about the suspect’s possible past involvement in hit-and-run incidents to coordinate with law enforcement authorities.

Police, meanwhile, said they continue to finalize documentation and evidence for the filing of charges against Pajarillo before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

READ: Woman, 61, killed after being hit by 3 vehicles in Quezon City

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