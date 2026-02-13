Cebu City to propose ‘Kingston Ralph Ordinance’ to curb drunk driving

The “Kingston Ralph Ordinance” seeks curb drunk driving, in light of the tragic Banilad hit-and-run. | Photo by Piqsels

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Harold Kendrick Go is preparing a proposed measure tentatively dubbed the “Kingston Ralph Ordinance,” aimed at holding alcohol-serving establishments accountable if they knowingly serve intoxicated individuals who later cause injury, death, or property damage.

The proposal comes days after 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo allegedly struck and killed 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng along Paseo Saturnino Road in Barangay Banilad on February 8.

Pajarillo is now facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

Banilad hit-and-run: Police explain hours-long delay in liquor test

Councilor Go: ‘Supplement, not replace’ existing laws

In a Friday interview, Go, chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, said the draft ordinance draws from U.S. dram shop laws, which impose liability on establishments that keep serving alcohol to visibly intoxicated patrons.

“This is not about diverting the penalty away from the accused,” Go said. “He will still be held liable under existing laws. Those laws are in full force and effect.”

Councilor Go stressed that the proposed ordinance would only supplement national statutes, including provisions under the Revised Penal Code and laws penalizing drunk driving, by imposing local accountability on businesses.

“There are cases where it is very clear that a person is already heavily intoxicated, yet they continue to be served alcohol,” Go said. “If they continue to do that, there should be repercussions because that person becomes a threat not only to others but also to himself.”

Go said the draft has not yet been formally filed with the Sangguniang Panlungsod secretariat and remains subject to review and public input.

He said he intentionally posted the concept on social media to encourage wider participation before formal hearings.

“Usually when we conduct hearings, only a few people attend,” he said. “This time, we want it to be inclusive. Whether positive or negative, we want suggestions that can improve the ordinance.”

Proposed safeguards

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña confirmed in a separate press conference on February 13 that he had asked Councilors Go and Paul Labra, along with legal advisers, to refine the draft.

“We are looking at different ideas to reduce the chances of something like this happening again,” Osmeña said.

Here are some of the measures being considered:

Requiring all bars and similar establishments to install CCTV systems

Mandating clear signage prohibiting service to visibly intoxicated individuals

Penalizing establishments that continue to serve liquor to obviously drunk patrons

Requiring staff to call police if a heavily intoxicated person insists on driving

Possibly restricting the serving of alcohol beyond a certain hour, including proposals to stop service after midnight

Osmeña said one of the legal challenges is defining what constitutes an “intoxicated individual,” and that any ordinance must withstand scrutiny and observe due process.

“There’s a legal process to be done,” he said. “But we assure the public that we are working on it. We already have a draft. We just want to consolidate inputs before passing them.”

He also said the city plans to integrate enforcement with its existing Anti-Noise Ordinance by creating a centralized reporting system for complaints related to public intoxication, drunk driving, and disturbances.

READ: Beyond drunk driving: Why alcohol control must be a public health priority

Enforcement concerns

When asked about feasibility, Councilor Go acknowledged that enforcement will be key.

“It will depend on the enforcers and how it will be implemented,” he said, citing existing ordinances such as those penalizing driving under the influence.

Vice Mayor Osmeña, meanwhile, criticized what he described as gaps in national enforcement. He said that agencies such as the Land Transportation Office and the Philippine National Police must fully implement existing laws.

He added that he would recommend that the mayor procure additional breath analyzers (breathalyzers) to strengthen enforcement against drunk driving.

Political reactions vs Kingston Ralph Ordinance

Some social media users have accused the proponents of political grandstanding in the wake of Cheng’s death.

Councilor Go rejected the criticism.

“If we do nothing, they will say we did nothing. If we act, they say we are riding on the issue,” he said. “I will do what is right and good for Cebuanos, and ultimately beneficial for the youth.”

The draft ordinance is expected to undergo further refinement before formal filing and committee hearings, where bar owners, industry representatives, legal experts, and the public will be invited to weigh in.

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