Love knows no distance: How LDR couples celebrate Valentine’s Day

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Dito ay umaga, at diyan ay gabi. Ang oras natin ay magkasalungat. Aking hapunan ay ‘yong umagahan. Ngunit kahit na anong mangyari, balang araw ay makakapiling ka.

For many, Jireh Lim’s “Magkabilang Mundo” is just a karaoke favorite on a night out. But for those who face the reality of being in love across miles and mismatched time zones, its lyrics tell their own story.

This Valentine’s Day, two couples share how their long-distance relationships came to be, and how their love survived through it all.

READ: The struggles of being in a long distance relationship

Long-distance friends to long-distance lovers

When Sam Loberanes first met Kirby Eltanal, she could not help but admire his intelligence. What began as a sixth-grade crush slowly grew into a lasting friendship throughout high school despite the distance between them—with Sam moving to Cebu, and Kirby remaining in Davao.

They spent six years exchanging how-are-yous and life updates through chat, until Sam briefly returned to their hometown.

READ: LDR and the pursuit of happiness

When Kirvy heard about her return, he hurriedly came over to her house. “Giadto nako siya nga naka bike full speed, then I texted her ‘guess kung asa ko.’ Nigawas siya, and grabe akong kalipay ug ka excite ato. It came to me nga naibog jud diay ko.”

(I went to see her on a full speed bike, then I texted her ‘guess where I am.’ She came out, and I felt very happy and excited. Then I realized that I really like her.)

READ: The do’s and don’ts of surviving a long-distance relationship

Their reunion was cut short when Sam had to return to Cebu and soon move abroad with her father. It wasn’t until she arrived in Canada that the pair realized how deep their feelings for each other actually were. In 2023, they officially went from long-distance friends to long-distance partners.

They often spend their time having deep talks over topics they take turns suggesting, or playing multiplayer games online. No matter the activity, they agree that simply showing up is what matters most.

“The effort that we put in for each other is what strengthens our relationship even more,” Sam shared.

Love that transcends continents

For Maybelle Aton and Zachary Flores, their long-distance relationship also began as a long-term friendship. They first met nearly 13 years ago as schoolmates in Cagayan de Oro, bonding over their shared love of games and anime.

In 2021, they decided to “ruin the friendship” and began dating. The two always knew they would end up long-distance, with Maybelle enrolling at a university in Cebu and Zach preparing to move to New Zealand.

“The hardest part of long distance wasn’t felt until Zach had to actually move abroad in 2023, and it goes without saying that the hardest part of this major change was the time difference and managing our time around it,” Maybelle shared.

“It’s not necessarily exhausting, but it is kind of sad realizing we can’t just see each other whenever we miss one another. This can be horribly felt when we experience life-changing moments, the good or bad, or simply celebrating milestones—like Maybelle’s recent college graduation or meeting again with our best friends,” Zach said.

Still, they brave the five-hour difference by taking the time to talk to each other every day. “We stay emotionally connected through constant and intentional communication, even about the smallest, most mundane of things.”

Spending Valentine’s apart

This year, the two couples will be spending Valentine’s Day while oceans apart.

Maybelle and Zach plan to spend the day enjoying the same interests they shared when they first met: talking about pop culture, anime, films, and TV shows. As avid gamers, they also want to bond over video games (Resident Evil and Persona 3: Reload, they fondly shared).

Meanwhile, Sam and Kirvy are planning an online cooking date—something they’ve never done before. Like most young couples, photo and video greetings posted on social media remain a staple every year.

For them, whether it’s watching a movie together over a shared screen or sending little gifts, the effort to connect is what matters most.

Choosing each other

Beyond Valentine’s Day, they shared how long-distance relationships only work when there is full trust in one another.

“Being in a relationship is not a one-person thing. You are two different people willingly staying in a committed relationship because you both love each other. Masayop jud mong duha (both will commit mistakes), and sometimes, would not see each other at the same level of understanding. But at the end of the day, ang importante is that gitagaan ninyo og (what is important that that you gave) space ang usa’t usa (to one another) for improvement,” Sam said.

Maybelle offered a similar sentiment: “I approach our relationship with the mindset that it isn’t about staying out of habit or sunk cost, but about choosing honesty and openness every day. We communicate even when we argue over minor things, because those moments matter too.”

For both couples, choosing each other every day, despite the distance, keeps the love steady.