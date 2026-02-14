Explainer: How long alcohol stays detectable in the body

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Alcohol can remain detectable in the bloodstream for up to 12 hours after drinking, but that window narrows with every passing hour.

This is a key scientific consideration in cases where testing is delayed.

The issue has come into focus following the more than 14-hour gap between a road crash in Barangay Banilad and the administration of a liquor sobriety test on the driver implicated in the fatal hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Dr. Joselito Pascual, head of the National Poison Management and Control Center of the Philippine General Hospital under the University of the Philippines Manila College of Medicine, explained how alcohol is processed in the body and why timing is critical in interpreting test results.

How alcohol is metabolized

After a person consumes alcohol, it is absorbed through the stomach and small intestine into the bloodstream. It then travels to the liver, the primary organ responsible for breaking it down.

“The liver turns alcohol into chemicals, then into harmless substances the body can remove,” Pascual said.

While metabolism is ongoing, alcohol circulates to the brain, producing effects such as impaired coordination, slowed reflexes, and altered judgment. Aside from the liver, the kidneys and lungs help eliminate byproducts through urine and breath.

On average, the body processes about one standard drink per hour. However, elimination rates vary depending on several factors, including the amount consumed, drinking speed, body size, biological sex, food intake, liver health, and medications.

“The liver does most of the work, and the process cannot be sped up,” Pascual said.

Detection windows explained

In general, alcohol can be detected in blood for about six to 12 hours after drinking. Breath tests typically reflect similar timeframes because they estimate blood alcohol concentration (BAC) through exhaled air.

Urine tests may detect alcohol for 12 to 24 hours. More specialized urine tests can detect metabolites such as ethyl glucuronide (EtG) for up to 24 to 72 hours or longer. Unlike blood and breath tests, which indicate current intoxication, metabolite testing shows prior alcohol use but not the exact level of impairment at a specific time.

READ: Banilad hit-and-run: Police explain hours-long delay in liquor test

Because alcohol is steadily broken down by the liver, delays in testing significantly affect measurable levels.

“The longer the delay between drinking and testing, the lower the blood alcohol level will be,” he said. “Since the body steadily breaks it down over time and, owing to its high volatility, blood alcohol can become very low or even undetectable after enough hours.”

Hangovers versus measurable alcohol

The presence of hangover symptoms does not necessarily mean alcohol remains in the bloodstream.

By the following day, ethanol is usually already metabolized. Hangover symptoms are linked instead to dehydration, sleep disruption, inflammatory responses, and the effects of alcohol byproducts — not to persistent measurable BAC.

“The presence of hangover symptoms does not necessarily indicate that alcohol remains detectable in the bloodstream. In most cases, ethanol has been metabolized by the next day,” Pascual said.

“Hangover symptoms result from physiological effects such as dehydration, sleep disruption, inflammatory responses, and the impact of alcohol metabolites, rather than from persistent measurable blood alcohol levels.”

Why timing matters in investigations

Alcohol tests provide a snapshot of what is present in the body at the moment the sample is taken. They do not retroactively measure intoxication at an earlier time.

“Alcohol is broken down steadily by the liver, usually about one drink per hour, so if a test is done long after drinking, the alcohol may already be gone, even if someone was intoxicated earlier,” he said.

Scientific interpretation must therefore consider the interval between alleged consumption and testing.

A low or zero BAC result hours after an incident does not automatically establish whether a person was or was not intoxicated at an earlier point. Conversely, detectable levels reflect only the concentration at the time of testing.

READ: Banilad hit-and-run exposes Cebu City breathalyzer gap, Archival admits

Individual differences further complicate interpretation. Body composition, sex, age, genetics, overall health, and concurrent medications can all influence how quickly alcohol is eliminated.

“Different tests measure alcohol differently: blood tests show current levels, urine tests detect recent drinking but not exact amounts, and breath tests are estimates that can be affected by things like mouthwash. Individual factors such as body weight, sex, age, health, and genetics also influence how quickly alcohol leaves the system,” Pascual said.

“A low or zero test result does not necessarily mean a person wasn’t drunk earlier, and results should always be considered in the context of timing and circumstances.”

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