Vitor, Tapales chase IBF Asia crowns in crucial Moscow bouts

Virgel “Valiente” Vitor (R) and Artur Subkhankulov (L) | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two Filipino fighters step onto Russian soil with regional titles on the line as Virgel “Valiente” Vitor and Gabriel Tapales see action in Moscow, Russia, on February 13.

Vitor will battle Russia’s Artur Subkhankulov for the vacant IBF Asia lightweight title. Tapales, meanwhile, guns for the IBF Asia featherweight belt against Aznaur Kalsynov in the same card promoted by Shamo Boxing and PM Events.

Virgel “Valiente” Vitor

For Vitor, the fight represents another defining moment in his career. The hard-hitting Boholano from PMI Bohol Boxing Stable weighed in at 133.6 pounds, just under Subkhankulov’s 134, ahead of their scheduled 10–round clash.

The 24-year-old Vitor flew out from the Bohol–Panglao International Airport earlier this week with matchmaker Ronel Robles and trainer Romnick Hoybia. He is carrying with him the momentum of a fourth-round stoppage win over Alven Vergara last November in Tagbilaran City.

That knockout victory marked his second straight triumph since falling short against China’s Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke for the WBO Oriental super featherweight title in 2024.

READ: PMI’s Virgel Vitor vows to rise again after K.O defeat

Vitor owns a 24–4 record with 17 knockouts. He will be fighting overseas for the third time, following previous assignments in Japan and Thailand. Across the ring, however, stands an unbeaten foe in the 34-year-old Subkhankulov, who boasts a 10–0 professional record with four knockouts and a deep amateur résumé of 78 wins against 32 losses.

Gabriel Tapales (R) and Aznaur Kalsynov (L) | Sanman Boxing photo

Gabriel Tapales

Meanwhile, Tapales looks to carve his own path while carrying a familiar boxing surname. The younger brother of former two-division world champion Marlon Tapales, Gabriel steps into his biggest fight yet as he challenges Kalsynov for the vacant IBF Asia featherweight crown.

READ: Gabriel Tapales scores brutal K.O., shows concern for fallen foe

The 22-year-old prospect from Sanman Boxing Gym brings a 9–1 record with six knockouts into the bout. His opponent, Kalsynov, holds a 6–1–3 slate and will have the hometown edge.

Tapales weighed in at 125.34 lbs, while Kalsynov tipped the scales at 126 lbs.

READ: Pedro Taduran retains title, sets sights on unification fight

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