Marlon Tapales returns to Japan, faces Oguni in April showdown

Marlon Tapales. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former two-division world boxing champion Marlon Tapales is heading back to familiar territory this April..

Tapales officially announced that he will take on fellow former world titlist Yukinori Oguni on April 2 at the iconic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The 33-year-old Tapales, a key fighter under Sanman Boxing Gym, continues his climb back toward another world title shot in the super bantamweight division.

READ: Tapales stops Indonesian foe in 3 rounds, captures WBC regional title

The former Cebu-based standout, who also previously fought out of the Rex Wakee Salud (RWS) Gym, once reigned as the unified WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion.

Now, he is positioning himself for another crack at a world crown — something he last pursued in his undisputed showdown against Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue in 2023.

But first, he must get past a seasoned Japanese slugger who is chasing the same goal.

Marlon Tapales enters the bout riding a four-fight winning streak. This will be his sternest test since his loss to Inoue in their high-stakes clash for all the belts.

He sports a record of 41 wins with four losses and 22 knockouts. He is firmly well within striking distance for a world title shot as he ranked No. 2 by the WBC, No. 3 by the WBO, and No. 5 by the IBF.

READ: Tapales begins paving path to third weight crown

Oguni, 37, is best remembered by Filipino fans for his 2023 bout against former three-division world champion John Riel Casimero, which ended in a technical draw.

Unlike Tapales’ steady run, Oguni has split his last four fights, going 2-2.

He suffered defeats to Subaru Murata and Fillipus Nghitumbwa, both in Japan, but remains a dangerous and experienced opponent. Oguni carries a 23-4-3 record with nine knockouts.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP