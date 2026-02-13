Gasoline prices primed to jump by up to P1.60/liter at the pump

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MANILA, Philippines — Increase in gasoline prices are expected to persist next week amid geopolitical tensions and robust demand. Diesel is poised for an eighth week of an uptrend.

In an advisory Friday, Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas said the local prices of diesel products may increase again by 50 centavos to 70 centavos per liter.

READ: Diesel prices rise further by P1 per liter, gasoline by 60 centavos

READ: Central Visayas inflation highest among all regions in January 2026

Gasoline prices are seen to jump higher by P1.40 to P1.60 a liter. If implemented on Feb. 17, it would mark the sixth consecutive week of price hikes for gasoline.

“Oil prices have remained elevated and volatile this week as the threat of US-Iran conflict remains. Iran-related Western sanctions and tariff threats on countries buying Iranian goods have added to the price volatility,” Bellas said.

READ: Iran, US hold talks in Oman after deadly protest crackdown

For gasoline, the projected upward adjustment was attributed to the “strong buying interest in the region and seasonal uptick in demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year.” INQ

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