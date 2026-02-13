Lavandero, Rubin crack Top 10 in PH National Women’s Championship

Maria Kristine Lavandero (left) and Apple Rubin (right). | NCFP photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Competing against the country’s finest Filipina woodpushers, Cebu’s Maria Kristine Lavandero and Apple Rubin held their ground and finished inside the Top 10 of the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship: The Battle of the Women’s Masters, which concluded Thursday, February 12, in Malolos, Bulacan.

Lavandero of Cebu City wound up ninth overall, while Toledo City’s Rubin secured 10th place after 15 grueling rounds against a stacked field featuring national standouts and titled players.

READ: Rubin beats Pamplona in PH Nat’l Women’s Chess Championships

Representing the University of Cebu Webmasters, Lavandero tallied 7.0 points. She absorbed a 13th-round loss to Woman International Master Marie Antoinette San Diego but bounced back with consecutive draws against Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Woman National Master Bonjoure Fille Suyamin to close her campaign on a steady note.

Rubin, one of the tournament’s youngest contenders, impressed with a strong finish. After drawing with Woman International Master Ruelle Canino in Round 13, she delivered back-to-back victories over Woman National Master Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian and Woman FIDE Master Allanney Jia Doroy to secure her spot in the Top 10.

Another Cebuana campaigner, Woman National Master Vic Glysen Derotas, placed 14th with 5.5 points.

Leading the field was Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna, who clinched the title with 11.5 points. Canino finished second with 10.5 points, while Fronda placed third with 10.0 points.

READ: Lavandero leads Cebuana woodpushers in nat’l chess tilt

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