Cebu City, Mandaue police arrest 5 alleged unauthorized escorts of Banilad hit-and-run suspect

Five individuals posing as private security escorts and allegedly providing unauthorized security services to Sean Andrew Pajarillo were apprehended inside a private hospital in Mandaue City on Wednesday afternoon, February 12. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five alleged security escorts of Sean Andrew Pajarillo were arrested inside a private hospital in Mandaue City on Wednesday afternoon, February 12, and underwent inquest proceedings on Friday, February 13, at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office at the Mandaue City Hall of Justice.

Pajarillo is under hospital arrest in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, which killed young entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng.

Police said the five men reportedly attempted to enter Pajarillo’s hospital room while he was under police guard.

Attempt to enter hospital room

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said on-duty custodial officers received information that five individuals were inside the hospital premises claiming they were hired as security escorts.

Police Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro-Kantuna of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said authorities received a report at around 3 p.m. regarding the presence of the five men at the hospital.

READ: Suspect in Banilad hit-and-run posts bail, awaits arraignment

Hospital security guards allegedly asked the men about their purpose, and they reportedly claimed they were providing security for Pajarillo. The hospital guards then coordinated with police officers assigned to guard the suspect.

The matter was relayed to the CCPO and eventually to the MCPO, which has jurisdiction over the area.

Los Baños said coordination was immediately made between the CCPO, MCPO, and Task Force HUSAY to validate the identities and authority of the men.

Joint police teams later approached the five individuals in the hospital lobby, where they allegedly admitted they were acting as security escorts.

Failed to present licenses

When asked to present a License to Exercise Security Profession (LESP) or proof of employment with a licensed private security agency, none of the men were able to produce any documents, police said.

“Pag-abot sa kapulisan didto sa hospital. Upon checking sa ilang personality, gipangayuan og license but wala man silay mapakita, mao tong gi-arrest sila. Under the Republic Act 11917, according didto kung kinsa ra ang security license and registered sila ra ang allowed,” said Villaro-Kantuna.

(When the police arrived at the hospital and checked their identities, they were asked for their licenses but could not present any, so they were arrested. Under Republic Act 11917, only those who are licensed and registered are allowed to practice.)

READ: Banilad hit-and-run: Police explain hours-long delay in liquor test

Los Baños stressed that Pajarillo is under hospital arrest and already has police personnel assigned on a 24-hour shifting basis, making the presence of private security escorts unauthorized.

The five men were arrested, informed of their constitutional rights, and brought to Mandaue City Police Office Station 2, which has jurisdiction over the hospital, for booking and documentation.

Personnel from MCPO Station 2 filed charges at the Hall of Justice for violation of Republic Act No. 11917, or the Private Security Services Industry Act, for allegedly engaging in the security profession without authority.

Family camp denies escort claim

The legal counsel representing the escorts said the individuals were merely acquaintances of the suspect’s family and were not hired as security personnel.

Atty. Nodger Jude Dalman, counsel for the family of Pajarillo, denied claims that the five men were security escorts or were hired by the family.

“Acquaintances ra sa family ni Sean. It is their discretion why they visited altogether. Dili naman ta makaquestion kung unsa ang ilahang intentions basta family acquaintances. They are not hired as security escorts,” Dalman said.

(They are just acquaintances of Sean’s family. It is their discretion why they visited together. We cannot question their intentions as long as they are family acquaintances. They are not hired as security escorts.)

Dalman also denied claims that the men were bouncers, saying physique alone does not make someone a security escort. He declined to comment on whether they were working at a club.

“Dili man pasabot nga sa physique, automatic nga security escort. Family acquaintances ra sila,” he said.

(It does not mean that because of their physique, they are automatically security escorts. They are merely family acquaintances.)

Villaro-Kantuna, for her part, said the other party has the right to present its own version of events.

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