Decathlon opens 3rd Cebu store, kicking off Major 2026 expansion and beyond

After eight years in the Philippines, Decathlon is reinforcing its commitment to the country as a vital growth region. The brand is embarking on a major expansion with 10 new sites planned for 2026, starting with the debut of the “Town” store concept at Ayala Center Cebu—marking the French Sports Retailer’s third location in the Cebu region.

Decathlon views the Philippines as a premier market for sports. By establishing Cebu as a regional hub, Decathlon is doubling down on its investment in the Queen City of the South and the nation at large.

“We’re very grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received the last 8 years in the Philippines. Our mission is simple: to continue to make sport and well-being accessible, to make the lives of Filipinos healthier and happier,” says Hathaipat Theintangpiriya, CEO of Decathlon Philippines. “This opening is part of our mission to be closer to our customers nationwide. We look forward to our continued growth and hope that more people can discover their love for any sport with Decathlon.”

Sport at Your Fingertips

The Town Store is a streamlined, high-energy retail format optimized for the urban pace. This concept brings world-class gear directly into premier lifestyle hubs, offering a curated selection of affordable, high-quality products tailored to the Cebuano lifestyle. From DOMYOS fitness gear and QUECHUA outdoor equipment to KIPRUN technical running apparel and essentials for water and racket sports, the store provides expert-tested gear priced for every budget.

The store also offers a seamless “phygital” experience. Through Click and Collect, customers can access over 5,000 products across 70+ sports.

2026 and Beyond

This opening is the first of 10 new locations slated for 2026, including SM Grand Central (February), Ayala Malls Manila Bay (May), and a vision to reach 50 stores across the Philippines by 2030, hinting expansion in cities like BGC all the way to Davao, Decathlon is truly ensuring sport is accessible to every Filipino.