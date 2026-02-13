Mandaue to reconfigure traffic light timers after study

A traffic light stands along A. Soriano Street in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Traffic officials in Mandaue City are preparing to reconfigure traffic light timers across more than 20 intersections following a planned comprehensive traffic study.

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said adjustments to traffic light timers are necessary as vehicle volume continues to increase over the years.

He explained that while timer adjustments are regularly reviewed, changes cannot be implemented without a formal traffic study.

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Retuya said the proposed reconfiguration will be presented to the city’s traffic board. A full-scale traffic study will be conducted by the Traffic Planning and Engineering Division and is expected to take two to three months to complete. The study will cover all traffic lights at intersections and stations across the city.

According to Retuya, the agency cannot simply adjust the timers without basis, stressing that any changes must be supported by data gathered through a formal assessment.

The traffic study will include volume counts of vehicles passing through intersections, particularly during peak hours, to ensure that adjustments are responsive to actual road conditions.

He said the reconfiguration is part of regular system maintenance, noting that traffic lights are not programmed with fixed timers that remain unchanged over time.

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As traffic patterns evolve and the number of vehicles increases, signal timing must also be recalibrated to reflect current demand.

“Regular man na [reconfiguration and traffic study]. Nagkadugay ang panahon, days and years pass by, ang volume sa sakyanan magkadaghan,” said Retuya.

(This is regular [reconfiguration and traffic study]. As time goes by, days and years pass, the number of vehicles continues to increase.)

The last adjustment to the city’s traffic light system was made last year, and officials believe another update is now needed.

Retuya clarified that the reconfiguration will not automatically mean longer timers. Depending on the results of the study, timers may be increased or reduced. Adjustments will be based on vehicle volume counts, particularly during peak hours.

Intersections identified in the study as having the highest vehicle volume will be given longer green light intervals.

The process will involve reprogramming the existing traffic light system. Retuya added that traffic light timers are not fixed throughout the day, as they are programmed to vary depending on peak hours and specific days.

Mandaue City currently manages more than 20 signalized intersections.

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