Taduran to defend IBF title in U.S. debut against Mexican opponent

Pedro Taduran | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran is set to make his U.S. debut as he defends his title against Mexican contender Gustavo Perez Alvarez.

The fight is scheduled for April 3 under an MP Promotions card at Pechanga Resort and Casino. Taduran’s third world title defense will be promoted by MP Promotions, led by eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao. The announcement was made on Friday, February 13, by Viva Promotions’ Brendan Gibbons via Facebook.

READ: Taduran grinds in US camp for possible unification bout

Taduran has been training in the United States for more than six weeks and reportedly experienced some homesickness during camp. Filipino boxing fans, however, are eager to see him perform on his first U.S. stage.

Last year, Taduran successfully defended his IBF world title twice. He defeated Ginjiro Shigeoka in a rematch that led to Shigeoka’s early retirement due to a severe brain injury, and later scored a lopsided win over fellow Filipino and Cebuano Christian Balunan in Manila. Taduran holds a record of 19 wins, 13 by knockout, four losses, and one draw.

READ: Pedro Taduran retains title, sets sights on unification fight

Perez Alvarez enters the bout with a 16-1 record, including five knockouts, and is riding an eight-fight winning streak across Mexico, the U.S., and Argentina. The upcoming fight will be his first world title challenge, and he will drop from light flyweight to minimumweight for the bout.

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