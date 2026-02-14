Anchored on faith: Roberto and Perry Flores, married for 49 years

Roberto and Perry Flores look forward to their golden wedding anniversary. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For nearly five decades, Roberto and Perry Flores have built their marriage on faith, discipline, and shared responsibility.

As they approach their 50th wedding anniversary this year, the couple say their union endured not because it was easy, but because it was anchored on their faith in God.

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Early roots before romance

That anchor was set early, even before their lives fully intertwined.

Roberto, now 79, and Perry, 74, both grew up in San Jose, Negros Oriental. Their families knew each other well, but the two did not—at least not in the way that would matter later.

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Roberto remembered seeing Perry when she was still a child, long before she would recognize him in return.

By the time Perry was a teenager, their paths crossed again as neighbors — a brief encounter she still recalls clearly.

“There was one time nga ang iyang mama, while nanglabay mi sa ilang kalye, kaming tulo mi sa akong barkada, gitawag mi si iyang mama kay duna silay nilung-ag nga Bisol,” she recalled.

(Once, his mother, called three of us — me and my friends — while we were walking on the road, to come in because they were serving steamed Bisol [a delicacy of taro]).

“Gi-invite ni nga pakaonon. So, nisulod ming tulo. Tulo mi kababaye. Pagsulod nako didto sa ilahang balay, naa sya galingkod. First time na ako nakakita niya. Imbis mokaon ta mi, naulaw na lang ko kay nagsige man siya og tan-aw. Morag na-conscious ko, mao nang wala na lang ko mokaon.”

(We were invited to eat so we all went inside. We were three girls. When we went inside, he was sitting there. It was the first time I saw him. We would have eaten, but instead I felt shy because he kept looking. I felt self-conscious so I could not eat.)

Letters and long waiting

Their relationship did not begin immediately.

Roberto moved out of Negros Oriental at an early age to work. From there, he began writing letters to Perry. It was the late 1960s, when patience was measured in envelopes and waiting.

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Perry did not reply at first. Doubt lingered. She wondered why a man working in the city would pursue someone who had stayed behind in the province.

It took three years before she agreed to the courtship. Letters went back and forth between them.

“Katong nagsugod na siya pagpadala og suwat, dugay nako siya gisugot. Three years usa nako siya gisugot kay sa isip nako nga daghan gwapa diri syudad niya ako ra iya lingion nga probinsyana ko. Mao na naa sa ako huna-huna. Unya nilahutay man siyag paninguha sa akoa, mao to nakahuna-huna ko nga sugton na lang nako siya. Mao to after sa two years sa among relasyon, nagminyo na gyud mi,” Perry said.

(After he began writing letters, I took a long time to say yes to him. Three years passed because I thought: There were many beautiful girls in the city. Why should he look back at someone like me from the country? But he persevered and consistently wooed me, so I thought I should say yes him. After two years in a relationship, we got married.)

By then, Roberto had already decided what he wanted his life to look like.

He had known hardship early—dropping out of school, working in Misamis Occidental, and taking on construction jobs in Cebu while studying electronics at night before eventually finding stability as a radio operator.

Marriage and early sacrifice

When Roberto finally felt ready to marry, it was because he believed he could provide a family not only with money but with direction.

Roberto and Perry married each other in a simple ceremony in Negros Occidental on Dec. 25, 1976.

Three days later, Roberto brought Perry to Cebu, where they would begin building a family from the ground up in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe.

Faith as foundation

Faith, Roberto said, was never treated as an abstract idea in their household.

Before they married, he prayed that Perry would come to share his beliefs.

“I was praying that somehow she would accept Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior,” he said.

For him, that mattered deeply. He believed it would shape how their children would be raised, especially as he prepared for a life at sea.

When he eventually worked overseas as a ship radio operator, Perry stayed behind to raise their children, relying on Scripture as her guide in parenting and discipline.

“It is important that both nga managtiayon parehas gyod sila naa si Kristo sa ilahang kasing-kasing aron ang guidance naa gyud sa Ginoo. So diha nako naka-decide nga mo-abroad ko,” Roberto said.

(Partners should both have Christ in their hearts for the Lord’s guidance to be present. When we came to share the same beliefs, I decided to go abroad.)

Communication during those years was difficult. Roberto invested heavily on radio equipment just so he could speak to his family regularly while sailing across the Pacific and Indian oceans.

The tools helped but they could only hear one another in conversations.

Raising a family together

Despite the distance, however, the couple shared decisions about the family. Discipline in the household was consistent, whether Roberto was home or away.

Love, they said, was shown through responsibility—through providing, teaching, and staying present in every possible way.

Perry remained hands-on at home, teaching her children not only academics, but household work and accountability.

Roberto, when home from sea, took an active role in guiding them.

“When training a child, first is love gyud na. Ikaduha, training, discipline. And by God’s grace you can produce godly children. Ang ginikanan dili siya need mahimong tyrant. Pero obedience with love aw nindot kaayo na,” Roberto said.

(Love comes first, discipline comes second. The parent does not need to become a tyrant. Obedience instilled with love is ideal.)

Together, husband and wife raised four children—three daughters and a son—who are now all professionals.

A quieter life

Now both retired, the couple live quietly in their home in Banawa. Their days are slower.

They take road trips when time allows—sometimes around Cebu, sometimes back to Negros—places they once traveled through life out of necessity.

They remain active in Bible Baptist Church Katipunan in Cebu City, where they have worshiped since 1976.

On marriage and staying committed

After nearly five decades together, Roberto and Perry speak about marriage with the clarity of people who have tested its limits over time.

For Roberto, love and courtship must be approached with intention.

He believes marriage demands more than affection, and that couples must be honest with themselves about what they are committing to before taking vows.

He said emotions alone are not enough to sustain a marriage.

“Ato gyung hinumdoman gyud nga ang kaminyuon is dili basta-basta. If you are just driven by your emotion, ayaw na lang pagminyo because that emotion will expire. Love is not just love. It is just not a feeling but it is a commitment. Kay kung pananglit igkaminyo nimo wala gyuy garantiya nga dili gyud mo mag away sa imo asawa. Anha ka diha maka experience nga makadulog ka sa imo kaaway,” Roberto said.

(We must always remember that marriage is no trifling thing. If you are just driven by your emotion, do not marry because that emotion will expire. Love is not just love. It is not just a feeling but a commitment. For instance, once you are married there is no guarantee that you will not fight with your wife. That is when you experience sleeping with your enemy.)

That foundation, for the Floreses, has always been faith.

Keeping love aflame

Roberto said couples must ask themselves where they anchor their feelings.

For him, the answer has always been God, whom he describes as the source of love. Without that grounding, he said, marriage becomes vulnerable when difficulties arise.

“Dili basta basta ang kaminyuon. Kanang gitawag nga ‘I will love you forever,’ ang Ginoo ra gyuy makahigugma nato forever. Pero if that feeling is grounded by God mulungtad gyud na,” he added.

(Marriage is nothing small. People may say “I will love you forever” but God alone can love us forever. But if your feeling is grounded in God, it will last.)

Marriage, he added, is not conflict-proof. Disagreements are inevitable. What matters, he said, is choosing to stay, serve, and take responsibility even when emotions falter.

Love’s practical side

He also emphasized the practical side of commitment. Love, he said, must be supported by readiness—the ability to provide, to endure hardship, and to carry responsibility beyond ceremonies.

Together, they believe marriage lasts when faith comes first.

Their message to younger couples is simple: commitment must outlast emotion. Love, they say, is sustained not by promises of “forever,” but by daily choices to give, to forgive, and to stay anchored in God.

As Valentine’s Day comes and goes, Roberto and Perry do not measure love through gestures or milestones.

For them, it has always been lived daily—through faith, commitment, and a shared understanding that marriage, like belief, is sustained by choice long after emotion fades.