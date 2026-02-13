Cebu road deaths: Two fatalities reported in night crashes in Minglanilla, San Remigio

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two fatal road crashes in separate towns south and north of Cebu claimed two lives on Thursday evening, February 12.

As of Friday, February 13, police confirmed that both incidents ended in settlements rather than court proceedings.

Minglanilla crash leaves motorcycle rider dead

In Minglanilla, a 26-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after being sideswiped and run over by a cargo truck along the national highway in Barangay Linao at around 9:44 p.m.

Minglanilla police identified the victim as Stouartson Caba Cubar, who was driving his motorcycle when it collided with a cargo truck driven by Pedro Jr. Cabuenas, 63.

Initial investigation showed that the truck was traveling northbound and approaching a traffic light that was about to turn red. Instead of slowing down, the truck driver allegedly accelerated in an attempt to beat the signal.

At the same time, the motorcycle rider, coming from a barangay road, entered the highway despite his traffic light being red.

Police said the truck sideswiped the motorcycle, causing the rider to fall. The truck’s rear wheels then ran over the victim’s head, inflicting fatal injuries.

The rider was rushed to Minglanilla District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

READ: 2 back-riders die after van rams motorcycle in Quezon

The truck driver was initially taken into police custody and subjected to standard procedures.

As of February 13, Minglanilla Municipal Police Station chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay said the victim’s remains had been claimed by his family and that the case would no longer proceed in court.

According to Macatangay, the victim’s family — represented by his father — executed a notarized affidavit of non-pursuance after reaching a settlement with the truck operator, who agreed to provide financial compensation.

A compromise agreement signed by both parties was also submitted to police.

San Remigio accident kills truck driver

Hours earlier in northern Cebu, another fatal crash occurred along the national highway in Barangay Kinawahan, San Remigio, at around 8:10 p.m.

Police said a cargo truck driven by Rodrigo Antipuesto Perez, 59, was traveling southbound when it allegedly lost its brakes.

The truck first hit the rear of another cargo truck driven by Jolelito Canales Bateancela, 52, before swerving off the road and crashing into a barangay street lamp post and a parked tricycle.

The impact trapped Perez in the front portion of the truck. He was rushed to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City but was declared dead on arrival.

His helper and the tricycle driver sustained injuries and were treated at the hospital. The driver of the second truck was unharmed.

READ: Cebu City road accidents: Pedestrian, 4 others injured

Police Master Sergeant Erwin Dumasig Labong of the San Remigio Municipal Police Station said the two cargo trucks were owned by the same employer and were traveling as part of the same work assignment.

Labong said the second truck initially led after overtaking, but the first truck later caught up before losing its brakes.

By Friday, February 13, police confirmed that the victim’s family had also opted for an out-of-court settlement.

According to Labong, the wife of the deceased truck driver sought assistance from their employer, who agreed to shoulder burial expenses and pay for the damage to the tricycle.

The driver of the second truck was released after police completed standard procedures.

While investigations established traffic violations and mechanical failure as contributing factors, both incidents ultimately ended in private settlements following the deaths of the victims.

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