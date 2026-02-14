More than romance: The story of St. Valentine

A depiction of St. Valentine among other saints in the Abbey of the Dormition of the Order of St. Benedict in Jerusalem | CDN Digital photo / Jason A. Baguia

EVERY February 14, roses seem to bloom faster, restaurants fill up with diners, and timelines overflow with tributes to love. But behind the gifts of chocolate and candlelit dinner dates sits a story far older and more complex than modern romance suggests.

Valentine’s Day traces its roots to a little-known Christian martyr whose life, though shrouded in mystery, has endured for nearly two millennia. As the world marks the feast day of St. Valentine today, February 14, the Church remembers not simply a patron of sweethearts, but a priest who, according to tradition, died defending the sanctity of marriage.

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A saint we know little about

“Very little is actually known about him,” said Fr. Alvin Raypan, a priest of the Archdiocese of Cebu, in an interview with CDN Digital.

In fact, the name “Valentine” appears more than once in early Christian records. The Roman Martyrology lists two Valentines commemorated on February 14 —both martyrs, both associated with Rome, and both executed along the Via Flaminia.

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One account identifies Valentine as a Roman priest killed under Emperor Claudius Gothicus around A.D. 270. Another speaks of a bishop from Terni who was later beheaded under the prefect Placidus. Historians note striking similarities between the two accounts, leading many to believe they may refer to the same person.

What is certain, however, is that devotion to St. Valentine endured even as historical details faded. In 1969, the Catholic Church removed him from the General Roman Calendar because of the scarcity of verified information about his life. Yet he remains recognized as a saint, and February 14 continues to be observed as his feast day.

The legend of secret marriages

Christians venerate the skull in the reliquary on this altar in Rome’s Basilica di Santa Maria in Cosmedin as that of St. Valentine. | CDN Digital photo / Jason A. Baguia

Among the most enduring traditions is the story that Valentine secretly solemnized the marriages of Christian couples in a time of persecution.

According to legend, Emperor Claudius prohibited certain marriages, possibly believing that single men made better soldiers. Valentine, defying the decree, continued to perform marriages in secret, as a sacrament rather than just a legal agreement.

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“For a priest, marrying a couple is not only to regularize the marriage,” Raypan explained. “It is to bring people to the kingdom of God, to elevate their union to a covenant before God and the Church.”

The defiance cost Valentine his life. Arrested and imprisoned, he was eventually sentenced to death.

Another legend tells of a miracle performed in prison: Valentine prayed over the blind daughter of his jailer, and she regained her sight. Before his execution, he wrote her a farewell note signed “From your Valentine,” a closing line which centuries later continues to echo in greeting cards worldwide.

Why February 14?

The date itself may have layered origins.

Some 18th-century writers, including Alban Butler and Francis Douce, suggested that the Christian observance of Valentine’s Day may have been established to overshadow the pagan Roman festival known as Lupercalia.

Lupercalia, celebrated in mid-February, was associated with fertility rites and matchmaking rituals dedicated to the god Faunus. In A.D. 496, Pope Gelasius I is believed to have suppressed the pagan festival and designated February 14 as a Christian feast day, redirecting public observance toward a martyr’s witness rather than a fertility ritual.

Others trace the romantic association to medieval England. The poet Geoffrey Chaucer wrote that birds begin to pair in mid-February, a poetic image that may have reinforced the connection between Valentine’s feast and courtly love. The idea that “lovebirds” choose their mates during this time added a natural symbolism to the celebration.

From martyrdom to romance

Over centuries, the commemoration of a martyr gradually evolved into a celebration of romantic affection.

“It really has to do with evolution,” Raypan said. “The Church wanted to remind people of someone who risked his life to save marriages. To make love a covenant. Somehow, through time, that became associated primarily with romance.”

Raypan sees the deeper message of St. Valentine’s life not as fleeting sentiment but as sacrificial love.

“He wanted to elevate love to the level of covenant love, a love that lasts until death,” he said. “That is also an expression of God’s love for humanity.”

In Catholic theology, marriage transcends companionship as a sacrament, a visible sign of divine grace. Valentine’s martyrdom embodied pastoral courage to safeguard souls and uphold Christian marriage’s dignity.

Love in a modern age

Today, Valentine’s Day is often marked by consumer rituals such as lavish bouquets of roses, decadent cakes, sparkling jewelry, and carefully curated social media posts.

“Let’s be blunt,” Raypan said. “It has become a very material expression. It is influenced by what we consume.”

Yet he also sees signs of growth in how people celebrate February 14. In seminaries, he noted, the day is observed not solely as a romantic occasion but as a celebration of different kinds of love—among families, within religious vocations, and among lifelong couples marking anniversaries.

Love, he added, is difficult to regulate. “It’s always been associated with romance. But love persists because it defines us as human beings. We are created out of love. What makes us happy is loving, not just being in love.”

As relationships today are often shaped by convenience or digital validation, Raypan believes St. Valentine’s story still offers a challenge.

“We know the goal,” he said. “Valentine risked his life to consecrate marriages to the Lord. That covenant love — that is the goal.”

For couples, he said, love is not merely a feeling but a contribution to humanity itself.

“When you truly love one another, you build families who continue to love even when they dislike each other, when there is no space. But they make space,” he said. “Your love together is a power. It is the gift you pass on.”

Beyond roses and romance

Nearly 1,800 years after his death, St. Valentine endures as both a historical and legendary figure, solemn yet sentimental.

Behind every bouquet exchanged today lingers the memory of a martyr whose story whispers courage, covenant, and conviction. Whether honored in churches or savored by candlelight, February 14 carries a blend of romance and reverence.

And that tension between its sacred roots and our modern revelry? It’s what keeps Valentine’s Day alive, year after year. /with reports from Vatican News