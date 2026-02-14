DepEd proposes trimester system to school calendar

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Education Secretary Sonny Angara. | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) is advancing reforms to the school calendar, including the proposed transition to a trimester system, as part of a holistic approach that ensures strategic curriculum implementation through the appropriate distribution of learning blocks covering academic, co-curricular, and extracurricular activities.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara noted that the proposal aimed at allowing longer and more flexible instructional periods, reducing teacher workload, and promoting higher-quality instruction through improved organization of the academic year.

“We are pushing this so that there will be longer, uninterrupted periods of learning, better pacing of lessons, and a lower administrative burden for our teachers. In this way, we are safeguarding the quality of education,” Angara said, citing findings from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom2).

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The trimester system will divide the school year into three academic terms with longer instructional and enrichment blocks, enabling teachers to sustain lesson delivery without frequent interruptions.

Under the proposed trimester calendar for School Year 2026-2027, the 201 school days will be distributed across three terms, each providing longer uninterrupted teaching periods and allowing better pacing of lessons. Scheduled breaks between terms will also provide teachers with time for planning, assessment, and professional tasks, helping improve overall instructional delivery.

Based on the proposed calendar framework, classes will open in early June. The first trimester will run from June to September. The second trimester will cover September to December while the third trimester will run from January until late March, completing the 201 school days for the academic year.

Per term, there will be an instructional block (54-61 days), dedicated to quality teaching and learning time, with minimal disruption of non-academic activities, and an enrichment block, alloted for remediation and enrichment, grade computation, preparation and checking of school forms, and wellness break, among others.

An opening block will also be implemented for Term 1 only for opening of school year activities.

Integration of observances in lessons

The reform will also promote “low-disruption alternatives,” where mandated celebrations and observances are integrated into classroom instruction rather than requiring separate programs that interrupt lessons.

DepEd data show that the current calendar structure has contributed to compressed instructional time, as schools must accommodate numerous mandated observances, reporting requirements, and administrative tasks.

These disruptions often break lesson continuity and increase workload demands on teachers, forcing them to prioritize compliance over sustained instruction.

Examples include incorporating national and cultural observances into reading materials, writing exercises, science discussions, and project-based learning, allowing students to engage with civic themes while continuing their regular lessons.

Schools may also conduct shorter in-class reflection activities, thematic discussions, or curriculum-linked projects instead of holding whole-day events that suspend academic instruction.

Formal policy guidelines on the trimester calendar are expected to be issued following consultations with teachers, school leaders, and other education stakeholders.

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