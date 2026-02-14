Beware of ‘love scams’ this Valentine’s season, says NBI-7

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Love is in the air, and so are scammers using fake romantic relationships to deceive and defraud victims.

According to the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), a surge in “love scams” is expected in the month of February when Valentine’s Day is celebrated.

​“There really are a lot of deceptions during this time of the year because many people are lonely,” Maria Contesa Lastimoso shared during a briefing on Wednesday.

READ: Online scammers: Avoid falling victim to them, here’s how!

​What is a love scam?

A​ love scam is a form of pig butchering scam, where someone pretends to be a romantic partner, slowly builds trust, and then convinces the victim to send money.

​“They give you an illusion that you are in an intimate or closer relationship. But that is only an illusion,” Contesa explained.

READ: NBI nabs 17 Taiwanese for Cebu romance scam

​Scammers often ask for money through fake scenarios, such as needing to pay tariffs for gifts they are sending or being caught in a medical emergency.

How to spot the red flags

To avoid being defrauded, officials warned against several indicators of potential love scams.

READ: Alleged scam hub in Cebu: Anti-cybercrime task force shuts it down

Francis Señora, supervising agent of NBI-7, said online profiles that are “too good to be true” should raise alarms. This includes individuals posing as successful professionals or having celebrity-like appearances used to attract and manipulate victims.

Most scammers also use similar chat scripts, which can be checked online.

Señora suggested using free tools like Google Lens to reverse-search suspicious images, or search engines to see if an account has been linked to previous love scams.

Meanwhile, Police Lt. Joshua Cruz of the Cebu Provincial Cyber Response Team (CPRT) shared how scammers often tell their victims to communicate through platforms with fewer security features, such as Telegram.

“After getting victims to move from dating apps, this is where they start the last part of the scam, which is asking for money…So, you really have to be aware,” Cruz stressed.

Romance scams in Cebu

Based on recent reports from the CPRT, Cruz highlighted swindling, or estafa, as a common method used in love scams.

Although there are only minimal reports of romance scams in Cebu, such fraudulent activities still occur, often targeting retirees and widows or widowers.

The NBI‑7 noted that love scams often cause larger losses compared to other types of scams.

Contesa shared that in Cebu alone, the biggest losses from separate romance scams reached P6 million last year and P13 million this year.

“Since they are very attached and their emotions are high, the tendency of the victims is to provide money,” Señora explained.

The agency assured that measures are in place to prevent and catch love scammers. However, investigations remain challenging as most social media users can remain anonymous.

In the meantime, officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and follow the rule: “Never send money to someone you do not personally know.”

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