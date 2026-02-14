Osmeña, Go deny ‘grandstanding’ claims on draft Kingston Ralph ordinance

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña dismisses claims of “riding on” a popular issue on the proposed “Kingston Ralph Ordinance.” | CDN Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Friday dismissed allegations that Cebu City lawmakers are merely “riding on” a popular issue following the drafting of a proposed ordinance that would hold bars accountable for serving visibly intoxicated customers.

Osmeña stated online criticism that the proposed “Kingston Ralph Ordinance” is political grandstanding in the wake of the fatal hit-and-run that killed young entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Cheng.

“We are not reacting simply because it’s a popular issue,” Osmeña said. “The last time David Lim was involved in a shooting incident, we acted right away. We didn’t wait for public reaction. We acted right away.”

READ: Cebu City to propose ‘Kingston Ralph Ordinance’ to curb drunk driving

Osmeña cites 2017 shooting case

The vice mayor was referring to a 2017 road rage shooting involving David Lim Jr., who was accused of shooting nurse Ephraim Montalbo Nuñal following a traffic altercation in Barangay Kamputhaw.

At the time, Osmeña was serving as Cebu City mayor. Police, accompanied by the mayor, conducted late-night raids on properties linked to Lim in Winland Tower and Maria Luisa Subdivision in an attempt to arrest him.

READ: Mayor accompanies cops in search of road rage shooting suspect

In a Facebook post, then, Osmeña said he had sought an arrest warrant but that a judge declined to issue one. He ordered a raid and publicly accepted legal responsibility for the action.

The incident drew national attention. This is in part because Lim is related to businessman Peter Lim, who had earlier been publicly named by then-President Rodrigo Duterte in connection with illegal drugs, an allegation Lim denied.

Osmeña said the city government acted decisively at the time, even though the victim was not a prominent figure.

“The medical intern that David Lim shot was not a prominent person. But it was not acceptable,” he said. “You cannot get protection just because of who you are.”

He added that no special treatment was extended to the accused during that case and stressed that the same principle applies to current efforts to tighten local regulations on alcohol service.

Proposed ordinance

The draft ordinance, being prepared by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, seeks to penalize establishments that continue serving alcohol to visibly intoxicated patrons who later cause injury, death, or property damage.

Go earlier said the measure draws from “dram shop” principles in the United States. It intends to supplement, not replace, existing national laws such as the Revised Penal Code and statutes penalizing drunk driving.

“This is not about diverting the penalty away from the accused,” Go said in a previous interview. “He will still be held liable under existing laws.”

Among the safeguards being considered are mandatory CCTV installation in bars, clear signage prohibiting service to intoxicated individuals, possible cut-off hours for alcohol service, and requiring staff to alert authorities if a heavily intoxicated person insists on driving.

Osmeña acknowledged that defining what constitutes a “visibly intoxicated” individual will be among the legal challenges. He emphasized that the ordinance must withstand scrutiny and observe due process.

“There’s a legal process to be done,” he said. “We already have a draft. We just want to consolidate inputs before passing them.”

‘If we act, we’re accused’

Responding to accusations of political posturing, Go said lawmakers acted in response to public safety concerns, not social media pressure.

“It’s not about riding on the issue but about responding to the needs,” Go said. “If we do nothing, they will say we did nothing. If we pay attention, they say we are riding on the issue. So I will do what is right and good for Cebuanos, and ultimately beneficial for the youth.”

The proposed ordinance has yet to be formally filed with the Sangguniang Panlungsod secretariat. It is expected to undergo further refinement and public consultation before committee hearings are scheduled.

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