Dela Rosa, Bong Go co-perpetrators in Duterte drug war — ICC prosecutor

Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go are among the persons the International Criminal Court named as alleged co-perpetrators in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war. — File photos

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court named Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, and other personalities as former President Rodrigo Duterte’s co-perpetrators in the alleged commission of crimes against humanity in connection with the drug war.

In the lesser redacted version of the Document Containing Charges submitted by the Office of the Prosecution dated Feb. 13, 2026, their names appeared. The DCC was published on July 4, 2025.

READ: ICC rules Duterte for to stand trial; 500 victims cleared to participate

“At least between 1 November 2011 and 16 March 2019, DUTERTE and his co-perpetrators shared a common plan or agreement to ‘neutralise’ alleged criminals in the Philippines (including those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production) through violent crimes including murder (“Common Plan”),” the Office of the Prosecutor said.

The document identified the following as members of the “Common Plan”:

Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa: former chief of Davao City Police and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief

Vicente Danao: former chief of Davao City Police and Deputy Director for Operations of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group

Camilo Cascolan: former finance chief of Davao Region Police Office and PNP chief for Directorate for Operations

Oscar Albayalde: former regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office

Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go: Duterte’s former Personal Aide and Special Assistant

Dante Gierran: former Davao regional director for the National Bureau of Investigation

Isidro Lapeña: former Davao City Police chief and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief

Vitaliano Aguirre II

Other members of the Philippine National Police and high-ranking government officials

“During the Mayoral period, DUTERTE, Bong GO and above-mentioned law enforcement officials used police from Davao City and non-police hitmen (together, the DDS [Davao Death Squad]) to kill alleged criminals,” the document further read.

The Office of the Prosecutor said that the alleged co-perpetrators controlled the local police and the DDS “that enabled them to control the will of the physical perpetrators.” It then narrated that the DDS followed a similar structure where Duterte led the DDS, with DDS members at the bottom who physically carried out the crime.

The Office of the Prosecutor also noted that Duterte’s permission was required for the DDS members to execute the killings in Davao City. It added that the co-perpetrators recruited individuals they entrusted and controlled for the DDS.

READ: ICC names Dela Rosa, Aguirre in raps vs Duterte

“DUTERTE and his Co-Perpetrators used the DDS, including its low-level members, as tools to commit the crimes encompassed by the Common Plan. Those who did not follow orders risked being killed and were disposed of when perceived as opposing or posing a threat to the Common Plan,” it added.

The Inquirer has sought the comment of Go and Dela Rosa and has yet to receive a response as of this writing.

READ: Signature drive launched to urge SC to rule on pending Duterte arrest petitions

The confirmation of charges against Duterte is scheduled on Feb. 23, 2026. He is currently under the custody of the ICC after being arrested in March 2025 over the alleged commission of crimes against humanity when the drug war campaign was implemented during his mayoral and presidential stint. /das

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP