Cebu City to start pilot rollout of 24/7 service hub in Lahug

AFP FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the lease contract now authorized, Cebu City’s 24/7 “Mayor of the Night” service hub is set for a soft launch in the coming weeks to test operations before full implementation.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the city will proceed cautiously, opting for a trial run instead of a grand opening following the council’s approval of a P5.1-million lease for office space at Cebu Exchange in Barangay Lahug.

“We are going to open up our doors. Mag-soft opening usa ta,” Osmeña said during a press conference on Friday. “We don’t like to have a grand opening because everybody shows up. Hinay-hinay lang.”

He said the pilot rollout may happen within the month or by next month, as the city begins operating the facility on a limited scale to assess demand and address operational gaps.

READ: ‘Mayor of the night’ service hub: Cebu City okays P5.1-M lease for it

‘Start small, adjust as we go’

Osmeña acknowledged that the program’s full scope and service volume remain uncertain.

“It’s very complicated. We don’t know exactly what we need. We don’t know what the volume is. But we are starting somewhere,” he said. “The first step is you know there’s a problem. Now we are looking at the problem and trying to solve it. As we go along, we will make changes.”

He emphasized that adjustments are expected as real-time issues emerge during the soft launch.

“We have to figure everything out. But at least we are moving in that direction,” he added.

The vice mayor said the initial focus will be on night-shift workers, particularly those in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry clustered in Cebu IT Park and Cebu Business Park.

“It’s really for everyone. But we are focusing on call center agencies because that’s where the demands are very well-defined,” he said. “They are confined in a small area. We have to start somewhere; we don’t have to start very big. We start small, then make adjustments as we go along.”

Lease authorization on Cebu service hub

The Cebu City Council recently approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Nestor Archival to sign a contract of lease with Eklektos Estates Inc. for Units A and B on the second-floor podium of Cebu Exchange Tower.

The lease was undertaken through negotiated procurement under Section 35(i) of Republic Act No. 12009. It will run from February 1, 2026, to June 30, 2028.

City records show that P5,111,550 has been allocated for the 2026 rental expenses under the Office of the Vice Mayor, supported by a Certificate of Appropriation Available and a Certificate of Availability of Funds issued earlier this month.

The program was created through Executive Order No. 027, series of 2025, issued by Mayor Archival, citing Section 16 of the Local Government Code of 1991, which grants local government units authority to promote general welfare.

The executive order designated the Vice Mayor to oversee implementation and authorized the leasing of space within or near 24-hour commercial districts such as Cebu IT Park.

READ: Archival on ‘Mayor of the Night’: ‘I don’t think it’s unconstitutional’

Services and evaluation

The “Mayor of the Night” center aims to provide round-the-clock access to key city services for residents who cannot transact during regular office hours.

Initial participating offices include the City Treasurer’s Office, Business Permit and Licensing Office, City Health Department, and City Civil Registrar. National agencies have also been encouraged to participate.

Officials earlier said the program would be subject to periodic evaluation to determine operational feasibility and public reception, with implementation not extending beyond the current term of office.

READ: Marcos launches Bagong Pilipinas eGovPH Serbisyo Hub in City of San Juan

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