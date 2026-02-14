‘You complete me’: Marcos pens tender Valentine’s message to First Lady

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday wrote a heartfelt message to his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, as he joined the country in celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Marcos posted his Valentine’s message on Facebook, “My forever Valentine, Liza, you are the love of my life, the heart of our home, and the calm in the middle of everything. You make it all make sense. You complete me.”

In his vlog, the President said he likes to spend his free time with his wife, adding that their happiness is “just be[ing] with one another” without thinking too much about work.

READ: Marcos: ‘Happy birthday to my first and only lady, Liza’

“Mababaw lang ang kaligayahan namin. Makalibre lang kami ng isang evening na kung ano ang gagawin, hindi naman importante (It doesn’t take much to make us happy – to just have an evening free to do anything, whatever it is, is not important),” he said, admitting that they are having a difficult time finding time for each other because they are both busy.

While he acknowledged the challenges of balancing work and time for family, Marcos said it is important to make time for each other despite busy schedules.

The secret to a lasting relationship, he said, lies in the power of communication and understanding.

He advised couples to treat each other with kindness and create a bond that deepens with time and heart-to-heart conversations.

He also emphasized the importance of establishing a “real and true” friendship among couples, saying it is a key element in building a healthy relationship.

READ: Marcos family shares ‘lots of love’ in Malacañang Christmas shoot

“For me, the basis of any good relationship is true friendship. The best relationships I’ve seen have all been started by being friends,” Marcos said.

“‘Yung sinasabi nga, nade-develop yan. Pero kung hindi kayo magkaibigan (As they say, it can be developed. But if you are not friends), you don’t have fun with each other, you don’t enjoy each other’s company, and you don’t amuse each other,” he added. (PNA)

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