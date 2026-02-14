Lawyers’ group ready to host Carpio-Marcoleta West PH Sea debate

Former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio —INQUIRER file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Bar Association offered to moderate the proposed public debate after former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio accepted Senator Rodante Marcoleta’s challenge to tackle the legal existence of the West Philippine Sea and the status of the Kalayaan Island Group.

The lawyers’ group said it is offering a neutral venue for a healthy discussion on the WPS. According to a statement released on Friday, the PBA, an independent and non-partisan association of lawyers, said that an “open, reasoned, and respectful exchange of views is essential to an informed citizenry.”

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta | File photo

“We recognize that the matters concerning the West Philippine Sea carry significant implications. A structured debate-grounded in facts, law, and civility – would meaningfully contribute to national discourse,” it added.

READ: WPS showdown: Carpio accepts Marcoleta’s debate challenge

In line with their invitation, the association said it will readily provide the following:

a neutral and secure venue suitable for trusted media coverage and public access

professional moderators with expertise on the subject matters, as well as constitutional and public law

clear debate protocols ensuring fairness, equal time, and decorum

Open access for accredited media and livestreaming arrangements to ensure transparency

The association said it is prepared to work with Carpio’s and Marcoleta’s offices to finalize the details whenever convenient, leaving the contact information of its president, Rachel Aileen Santos, in the announcement. /atm

READ: PCG’s Tarriela to Marcoleta: WPS claim not up for debate

For comprehensive coverage, in-depth analysis, visit our special page for West Philippine Sea updates. Stay informed with articles, videos, and expert opinions.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP