Justice will catch up with Duterte allies — De Lima amid ICC update

Sens. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go are among the persons the International Criminal Court named as alleged co-perpetrators in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war. — File photos

MANILA, Philippines — Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima said that justice will catch up not only with former president Rodrigo Duterte but also his closest allies, as the International Criminal Court (ICC) disclosed the names of the co-perpetrators of the six-year drug war that killed thousands of victims.

Furthermore, De Lima warned that many of the co-perpetrators recently named by the international court — including Sens. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Christopher “Bong” Go, and former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II — would “now go into hiding, joining Bato on the lam.”

“Time and again, we warned these people, even from prison, that this day would come. Like Duterte, they did not listen. They were even arrogant about it,” the former senator said in a mix of English and Filipino.

READ: ICC names Dela Rosa, Bong Go as co-perpetrators in Duterte drug war

De Lima’s vocal opposition to Duterte’s bloody campaign cost her seven years in detention over what rights watchdogs described as trumped-up drug charges.

“No matter. Justice will always catch up with them,” she noted. “It’s time to be held accountable for the killing of fellow Filipinos! It’s time to pay for crimes against humanity.”

De Lima made the statement after the ICC published a less redacted Document Containing Charges (DCC) identifying Dela Rosa, Go, Aguirre, and several other former high-ranking PNP officials as Duterte’s co-perpetrators in the alleged commission of crimes against humanity in connection with the drug war.

Also included in the list are:

Vicente Danao, former chief of Davao City Police Office and deputy director for operations of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group

Camilo Cascolan, former finance chief of the Davao Police Regional Office and chief of the PNP Directorate for Operations

Oscar Albayalde, former director of the National Capital Region Police Office

Dante Gierran, former Davao regional director of the National Bureau of Investigation

Isidro Lapeña, former chief of the Davao City Police Office and former chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency

other PNP members and some high-ranking government officials

In naming them, the Office of the Prosecutor argued that, along with Duterte, they “shared a common plan or agreement to ‘neutralize’ alleged criminals in the Philippines (including those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production) through violent crimes, including murder.”

READ: Leila de Lima: Duterte arrest is about ‘justice finally taking its course’

Dela Rosa has been in hiding since November, when Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the ICC had issued a warrant for his arrest. He and the others have consistently denied wrongdoing. /atm

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