Cebu FC hosts Valenzuela PB-Mendiola FC on Sunday in PFL

Cebu FC players celebrate after their lopsided win over Philippine Army. | Cebu FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club returns to action on Sunday, February 15, as the Gentle Giants continue their extended run of home matches in the second round of the Philippines Football League at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The Cebu team heads into the 5 p.m. kickoff riding the momentum of a 10-2 demolition of Philippine Army FC last Wednesday, a strong start to its home campaign.

READ: Cebu FC routs Philippine Army, 10–2, to kick off series of home games

Up next is Valenzuela PB-Mendiola FC, marking the second meeting between the two sides this season.

The Gentle Giants dominated their first-round encounter, posting a 9-0 rout. But much has changed since then.

Major overhaul

Cebu FC’s roster has undergone a major overhaul. Key players from last year’s squad no longer constitute the lineup, including Rico Andes, Abdulfatohi Khudoidodzoda, and Kaj Amirul.

In their place is a retooled squad built around a core of holdovers and emerging local talent.

READ: PFL: Cebu FC opens long stretch of home games

Leading the charge is Abou Sy, who delivered four goals in the win over Philippine Army.

A solid Cebuano contingent backs him, led by Leo Maquiling, John Clyde Vitualla, Glenn Thomas Ramos, and E.R. Orale, along with several new signings who continue to settle into the system.

3rd in the league

Under head coach Glenn Ramos, Cebu FC sits third in the league table with eight wins, two losses, and one draw for 25 points.

Valenzuela, meanwhile, is in 10th place with one win and 10 defeats for three points.

READ: Cebu FC bows out of AFF Shopee Cup, shifts focus to PFL campaign

With the home crowd behind them once again, the Gentle Giants will look to stay sharp and keep pace in the title race with more home games to come.

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