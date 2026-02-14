SILOY IS WATCHING: Student nurse helps amid road emergency

COMPASSION IN ACTION. Third-year student nurse Jem Krizza Parreño did not hesitate to help a man who collapsed along a Mandaue City road in the evening on February 4. | Contributed photo by Jesa Maryela

CONSOLACION, Cebu — When a patient needs help, even a student nurse can step in and make a difference.

On the evening of February 11, third-year student nurse Jem Krizza Parreño came across a man who fell on a roadside in Tabok, Mandaue, and immediately moved to assess his condition.

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Parreño, on her way home from school, noticed a crowd gathered near a fast food chain. Curious, she approached and was asked if she had a blood pressure apparatus. Without hesitation, she went directly to aid the man and do what she could at the time.

“Ang naa sa utok ra gyud nako ato nga time sir kay maka help man lang kog relieve sa pain ni sir maskin through proper positioning na lang,” she recalled.

(The only thing on my mind at the time was to be able to help, even by simply ensuring that his body would be in the correct position.)

Nurse’s caring instinct

The man, she recalled, had been driving. He suddenly lost sensation and movement in his right leg, causing him to collapse. As bystanders gathered and others alerted medical personnel, she remained by his side until responders arrived.

Speaking with the driver’s child, Parreño learned that he already noticed the loss of sensation in the morning, and often had to stop during their ride.

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As a student nurse, she could only do so much, but her concern for the man’s condition kept her by his side while they waited for medical responders.

Jesa Maryela, her sister, reported the story on Facebook, expressing pride in Krizza’s quick response.

“Without hesitation, she took out her BP apparatus and kit and assessed him to see what help he needed,” she wrote. She added, “Grateful for people who step up when it matters.”

Wherever care is needed, the compassionate ones answer. Parreño, still a student nurse, trusted that helping was the right thing to do.

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