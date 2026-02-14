Kumong Bol-anon 24: Balunan, Tagacanao light undercard bouts

Christian Balunan (left) and Reymart Tagacanao | Villamor Boxing Gym photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two of Cebu’s rising boxing prospects, Christian Balunan and Reymart Tagacanao, will add depth and intrigue to the upcoming “Kumong Bol-Anon 24” fight card on February 28 at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

Both fighters aim for crucial comebacks following setbacks in major fights last year.

READ: Joseph Sumabong faces acid test in Kumong Bol-Anon 24

Balunan returns to action after challenging reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran in a 12-round title fight in Manila last October.

The 26-year-old from Consolacion, Cebu, lost a hard-fought and bloody decision in his first world title shot, suffering the first defeat of his career.

Redemption bid

Now holding a 12-1 record with seven knockouts, Balunan looks to get back on track when he faces Rholdan Sasan in an eight-round minimumweight bout.

Balunan, who fights under Villamor Boxing Gym and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, is eager to reestablish his momentum in the division.

Sasan, however, is equally motivated. He heads into the contest riding a four-fight skid, including a second-round knockout loss to Arlando Senoc in Tagbilaran City last September.

With an 8-8-1 slate and three knockouts, Sasan is determined to turn his fortunes around.

Tagacanao vs. Gilbuela

Meanwhile, his stablemate, Tagacanao of Carcar City also seeks redemption after absorbing the first loss of his career in an overseas bout last October.

The previously unbeaten Cebuano dropped a unanimous decision to Japanese fighter Ayumu Sano in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Tagacanao now carries a 12-1 record with nine knockouts and will take on the hard-hitting Anthony Gilbuela of Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

Gilbuela also aims for a rebound after losing three of his last four fights, with one draw mixed in. He brings an 8-8-3 record with two knockouts into the matchup.

Regie Suganob against South Africa’s Siphamandla Baleni headline the February 28 card.

Four more bouts featuring fighters from PMI Bohol Boxing Stable round out the undercard: Shane Gentallan faces Marlon Alejandro, Leonard Pores III meets Justine Digamo, Jerichlo Acaylar squares off with Mark Anthony Burias, and Jick-Kier Autida takes on Ariel Angling.

READ: Kumong Bol-Anon 24: Suganob to topbill Feb. 28 card in Tagbilaran

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