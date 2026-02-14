Organic encounter or online dating: A realization of a 20-something about finding connections

We are the digital generation, we grew up updating our relationship statuses on Friendster, curating albums on Facebook, perfecting grids on Instagram, and eventually swiping our way through modern dating apps. Swiping, liking, and reacting became second nature. We learned how to package ourselves into captions, bios, and 15-second stories. We mastered angles, filters, and the art of seeming effortlessly interesting.

Choosing love, in whatever form it arrives, might just be the most organic thing we can do.

But somewhere between the double taps and seen notifications, many of us began craving something less curated, less performative. Something that did not require WiFi or a well-thought-out bio, an organic encounter.

Organic encounter or online dating?

Online dating, at its core, is a way of meeting people through digital platforms designed to connect strangers. From there, interaction begins with a swipe, a like, or a message. For many in their 20s, it has become a normal extension of social life, especially during the pandemic.

An organic encounter, as the 20-somethings around me describe it, feels different. It is less about pre-planning and more about chance. Meeting someone at a coffee shop, locking eyes across a bookstore aisle, or talking to a stranger at an art exhibit. It sounds almost cinematic.

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When I asked around, the answers were telling. Eddyywow, 24, laughed and said that as someone whose love language is physical touch, “nindot gyud ang organic encounter kay naa kay ma hikap hikap”. [Organic encounter is nice because you can physically touch them]. There is something undeniably human about being in the same physical space as someone. The warmth and the proximity.

Barbie, also 24, shared that contrary to online dating, “an organic encounter allows you to meet the person in the flesh, raw quirks and all, without the filter of the digital space. No curated profile. No carefully chosen angles. Just who they are.”

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Jenna told me she likes meet-cutes in films and books. She believes it brings a different kind of magic compared to swiping right on a dating app. “In organic encounters, people come as they are. They do not arrive with a list of traits or non-negotiables. You learn about each other along the way.”

John, on the other hand, sees both sides. For him, both online and organic encounters work. “Kung asa naa makit an.” But he admitted that organic feels lighter because there are fewer expectations. “Wala pa man kita or wala pa nangita. It just happens.”

Rai, in their 20s, is firmly team organic. “I prefer seeing someone in person because you can actually feel the connection and sparks. After trying online dating multiple times, it did not work for me. So this time, organic encounter.” Liz, 25, described it as genuine. “The thought of meeting someone unexpectedly and then spending time together randomly. 101 out of 10. I would recommend it.”

Not everyone agrees though. Han offered a different perspective. For her, online dating can be a great option because at least when they finally meet, she already has some knowledge about the person. It feels like being one step ahead. There is comfort in familiarity.

Listening to all of them, I realized that the debate is not really about which method is superior. It is about what kind of experience we are craving. In a world where most of our interactions are mediated by screens, maybe the rise of the term organic encounter signals a quiet longing, a desire to return to something less curated, less filtered, and more felt.

What I learned about love in my 20s

Personally, I have experienced both organic and online encounters. I have met people through mutual friends at school. I have also matched with strangers online, built rapport through chats, and then taken that leap into meeting in person.

If I am being honest, I prefer meeting organically first. There is something about discovering someone in real time. Observing how they laugh, how they listen, or even how they treat a waiter. Those small details matter to me. But I am also someone who has a lot of stories to tell. I enjoy conversations that stretch for hours. In that sense, online spaces can be helpful. They allow connections to continue beyond the initial meeting. An organic encounter can be the spark, but online and offline interactions can sustain the flame.

And maybe that is the balance.

Yes, we are the digital generation. We grew up with Friendster (some of us), then Facebook, then Instagram, then dating apps, swiping, liking, reacting. We learned how to present ourselves in captions and stories. But somewhere along the way, many of us started craving something, an organic encounter that feels like reclaiming a bit of unpredictability, that feels like allowing life to surprise you.

Still, I do not think the magic lies solely in how you meet someone. It is easy to romanticize the meet-cute. To believe that if the beginning is cinematic, the rest will follow. But meeting someone is only the first chapter.

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Whether you met at a bookstore or on a dating app, what truly matters is what happens after. Do you show up consistently? Do you communicate honestly? Do you choose each other, even on ordinary days?

Love, I am slowly realizing, is not just about sparks. It is about decisions. The everyday choices you make: to understand, to grow.

Organic encounter might be the trending term of our time. It might reflect our generation’s desire for more human, tangible interactions. And I get it. I feel it too. As a 20-something navigating work, friendships, and the ever-confusing world of modern dating, I find comfort in knowing that there is no single correct way to meet someone.

You can stumble into love at a gallery in Cebu, you can find it through a mutual friend’s birthday party, or you can even discover it after a simple swipe right. What makes it meaningful is not the setting. It is the intention that follows.

Maybe the real realization is this: we are not just looking for organic encounters. We are looking for organic connections, that kind that feels real, grounded, and chosen. And in this digital age, choosing love, in whatever form it arrives, might just be the most organic thing we can do.