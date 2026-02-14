Dongallo scores 13 for UP but exits early due to back pain

Casiey Dongallo | UAAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana collegiate standout Casiey Dongallo put on a superb performance for the University of the Philippines (UP) women’s volleyball team in the UAAP Season 88 Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

Her first outing for the Fighting Maroons was especially noteworthy as it came against her former team, the University of the East (UE) Lady Red Warriors. UP secured the win, 25-12, 25-9, 21-25, 25-19, on Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

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For Dongallo, a pride of Catmon town in north Cebu, the match represented more than just a season opener. It marked her return to competitive play after missing the previous season following her transfer from UE to UP.

Unfortunately, her debut was cut short by back pains, and she was withdrawn from the match as a precaution.

Dongallo finished with 13 points before her early exit.

Fellow Cebuana’s contribution

Fellow Cebuana Niña Ytang led UP with 14 points, including nine kills, three blocks, and two service aces. Irah Jaboneta also contributed 14 points from 13 attacks, an ace, and five digs.

Dongallo converted 10 of her 27 attacks, while logging one block, two service aces, and two digs.

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For UE, Van Bangayan topped the scoring with 19 points from 16 attacks, two blocks, and an ace, while Bea Zamudio and Khy Cepada added 14 and 10 points, respectively.

UP head coach Fabio Menta said in a post-match interview that Dongallo had miscalculated a move, which triggered her back discomfort.

He assured that her exit was precautionary and nothing serious.

UP will next face the Ateneo Lady Blue Eagles on February 22.

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