CRFA, PFF-RFA execs to clash in friendly on Feb. 21

CRFA officials amid their practice session | CRFA photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Officials of the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) will swap their executive roles for football kits.

They will take on the Philippine Football Federation (PFF)-Regional Football Association (RFA) team in a friendly match on February 21 at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex.

The exhibition match serves as one of the highlights of CRFA’s annual Sinulog Football Cup, which recently wrapped up at the same venue.

READ: Cebu FC hosts Valenzuela PB-Mendiola FC on Sunday in PFL

Team manager Nilo Ferraren and head coach John Martin Ferrer banner the CRFA squad. They will be composed of association officials eager to showcase their skills on the pitch.

Ferrer: Added experience

Ferrer also serves as assistant coach of the Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants. He will bring added experience to the sidelines. He will be assisted by Garry Garciano.

Completing the CRFA lineup are Nimrod Quiñones, Jhojo Partosa, Johndee Piasidad, Rey Baring, Nelson Camargo, Richard Montayre, Elcan Ledesma, Danilo Juesan, Jun Taneo, Ramie Catrinen, Raymund Meca, George Doromal, Glen Labajo, Luis Arriesgado, Rene Maambong, Randy Estremos, Aller Gever, Aller Genard, Ernie Jones, Rene Inoc, and Stanley Esquierdo.

READ: PFL: Cebu FC opens long stretch of home games

Engr. Rodney Orale, CRFA president said PFF president John Gutierrez is expected to miss the match. He has a prior commitment in Manila.

Gutierrez will reportedly oversee activities related to the transfer of the PFF office to Carmona, Cavite. The national team will be headquartered there.

Adriatico and company

The PFF-RFA side, meanwhile, will be managed by Jay Adriatico. It will feature officers from various regional football associations across the country.

Their roster includes Lawrence Fortun, Leyemeg Gampong, Eric Gottschalk, Gigi Napana, Eric Pocon, Elmer Gallardo, Andrew Cedrome, Irvin Banga, Rolando Guerra, Arnel Garces, Joselito Pastoril, Cabili Sinsuat, Edwin Cabalida, Lloyd Patula, Jug Jimenez, Aquilino Pastoral, Joan Togonon, Dio Paolo De Guzman, Noel Flores, Brillante Sajoma, Allain Broca, Ali Mansour Shreif, Manuel Aspellaga Jr., and Romer Libona.

Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.

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