Fajardo, Ando lead 40th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards honorees

Junemar Fajardo (left) and Elreen Ando | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The cream of the crop in Cebu sports will be recognized for their astounding achievements in their respective fields in the 40th Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Brewery (SAC-SMB) Cebu Sports Awards on March 8 at Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center.

A total of 43 athletes and five teams across 26 sporting disciplines are set to receive major awards in the milestone event.

READ: SAC bares special awardees

Some of the famous names who will be honored are nine-time PBA MVP Junemar Fajardo, World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem, pro skateboarder Margielyn Didal, three-time billiards world champion Rubilen Amit, and 2024 Olympian and 2025 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games weighlifting gold medalist Elreen Ando.

A host of achievers

These athletes will join them on center stage:

Artjoy Torregosa (athletics),

University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, and Jonathan Moses “Titing” Manalili (basketball),

Cherry Ann Rondina (beach volleyball),

Jay Bryan Baticuatro and Mark Ashley Fajardo (boxing),

Eliche Zoe Malilay and Elise Xoe Malilay (Brazilian jiu-jitsu),

Jerish John Velarde and Rico Mascariñas (chess),

Eleanor Hayco and Lloyd Bartolini (dancesport),

Franklin Ferdie Yee (duathlon),

Sibil Women’s E-sports Team,

Melvin Mendoza Angelica Bengtsson (floorball), and

Mallie Ramirez and Cebu FC Gentle Giants (football).

READ: Four decades strong: SAC–SMB Cebu Sports Awards turns 40

Rounding out the list of major awardees are:

Jeremy Laurence Nopre, Alexis Nicole Villacarlos, Felix Calipusan Jr. and Kelly Alexandrei Trocio (karatedo),

Jana Lavador (kickboxing),

Christwil Villanueva (motorcycle racing),

Fritz Gerald Carsola and Jean Marie Sucalit (sepak takraw),

Jerome Bacarisas, Jasper Cabrera, and Ann Antolihao (softball),

Miranda Renner (swimming),

University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, Richard Gonzales and, Eljay Dan Tormis (table tennis),

Aeden Roffer Poloyapoy Cereno, Clarissa Louise Gallego, and Jose Martin Omayan (taekwondo),

Arthur Craig “Iggy” Patino (tennis),

Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa (triathlon),

Jeff Leonard Hortelano (ultimate flying disc), and

Raph Trinidad (wakeboarding).

Athlete of the Year under wraps

They all stand as candidates for the coveted “Athlete of the Year” award. The jury will announce the winner during the awarding ceremony.

Different athletes and sports personalities will also receive special citations for making their fellow Cebuanos proud in both national and international competitions.

READ: Youth champs lead PSA special awardees

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