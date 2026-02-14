Push-pull in modern dating: are love and pain now manufactured?

In today’s dating culture, the stages of connection have increasingly become a labyrinth with every step demanding caution. But is love really meant to be a push-pull game in this day and age?

Love has no metrics. It cannot be quantified, timed, or strategically executed. And if that is true, then it should not require a technique or a carefully crafted strategy in the first place.

We have devised strategies and techniques in navigating the dating world, carefully assessing every action to be undertaken to avoid falling into the dark deep pits of heartbreak. No one wants to be hurt, so we are constantly seeking for ways to mitigate the pain and to eventually avoid another encounter that will lead to another painful ending.

Photo from Unsplash.com

A popular and controversial dating technique is called the push-pull method. It’s a fairly straightforward approach that alternates between pushing, which is showing intense interest, and pulling, which is displaying apparent and abrupt disinterest. It ultimately creates emotional tension and a sense of “chase,” avoiding the appearance of neediness while encouraging the other person to invest more by keeping them guessing.

Keeping someone on their toes. Rushing intimacy. Letting everything escalate quickly only to abruptly withdraw. The rhythm becomes inconsistent, almost calculated. Warmth is offered, then withheld. Attention is given, then rationed.

But in trying to protect ourselves from pain, are we unintentionally manufacturing it? When affection becomes strategy and vulnerability becomes a risk to be managed, love starts to feel less like connection and more like performance. Instead of allowing something to unfold naturally, we choreograph it by measuring responses, timing replies, withholding honesty in the name of self-preservation.

Photo from Unsplash.com

Perhaps the real question is not whether the push-pull method works, but what it costs us. When did loving someone begin to require tactics? And at what point did protecting our hearts mean hardening them?

Having experienced my fair share of heartbreak, I have come to understand that treating romance like a performance only distances us from the honesty it requires. It diminishes the essence of loving, of intimacy, of allowing yourself to be known without fear.

In an era where we bravely try new sports, explore new cafés, and pick up new hobbies, perhaps it is also time to reposition ourselves in the way we approach dating. Love has no metrics. It cannot be quantified, timed, or strategically executed. And if that is true, then it should not require a technique or a carefully crafted strategy in the first place.