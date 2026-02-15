Robin Padilla ‘cried’ over ICC tagging Go, Dela Rosa co-perpetrators

Sen. Robin Padilla —File photo from the Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robin Padilla said on Saturday that he was saddened on learning that the International Criminal Court (ICC) named his minority colleagues, Senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” DeLa Rosa, co-perpetrators of Rodrigo Duterte in his alleged involvement in the killings while he was the mayor of Davao City and during his time as President when he launched his “war on drugs”.

In a radio interview with DWIZ, he said in Filipino: “I cried. I felt depressed.”

He also wondered what would happen next and who would stand with him in the Senate as Duterte supporters.

READ: Robin Padilla: Digong is non-violent; he’s kind and religious

“If these two are issued a warrant of arrest, then it will just be me. Isn’t that depressing?” Padilla told DWIZ.

Recently, Padilla received flak over his statement calling the youth “weak” and how in their time, they did not know what “depression” was.

Recently, Padilla received flak over his statement calling the youth “weak” and how in their time, they did not know what “depression” was.

However, the senator said that he did not just sit down and cry. He immediately reached out to Go and Dela Rosa to ask what he could do for them, expressing his availability should they need any assistance.

He also mentioned he coordinated with the minority floor leader, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, to ask what they would do as this would first affect them as the minority in the Senate.

Padila then appealed to the government, noting that the Philippines, as a sovereign country, should not allow our Filipinos to be tried by the ICC.

“Are we really going to hand over our fellow countrymen to foreigners? I am appealing to our government to please put a stop to this,” Padilla said.

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