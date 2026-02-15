No issues vs dual citizenship, says PH embassy in Washington

| Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Washington said on Saturday that the United States continues to allow dual citizenship and that no policy changes have been made affecting Filipinos seeking to reacquire Philippine nationality.

The embassy issued the clarification after administering the oath of allegiance to 15 former Filipinos who regained their Philippine citizenship under Republic Act No. 9225, or the dual citizenship law. They lost their citizenship after being naturalized as US citizens.

“The United States continues to allow dual citizenship, and there have been no changes to this policy,” the embassy said in a statement.

READ: Embassy tells Filipinos: J-1 visas ‘not path to US citizenship’

“Don’t let misinformation stop you from becoming a dual citizen,” it added.

The embassy said that those who took the oath were able to apply for a Philippine passport, register as overseas voters and file civil registry documents during the same appointment.

READ: US suspends processing of immigrant visas for 75 countries

In recent months, social media posts suggested the United States might limit dual citizenship or require Filipinos to renounce their American nationality amid stricter immigration enforcement. The embassy said these claims are false.

Under RA 9225, natural-born Filipinos who became naturalized in another country may reacquire Philippine citizenship. Applicants can include unmarried children under 18, who do not need to be present during the appointment.

Foreign-born citizens

Filipinos born abroad to at least one Filipino parent automatically acquire citizenship at birth.

Those born on or after Jan. 17, 1973, are considered natural-born citizens if at least one parent was Filipino at birth. For those born before that date, citizenship depends on parental marriage and whether the father or mother was Filipino.

Eligible individuals do not need to apply for dual citizenship but must file a Report of Birth with the Philippine embassy or consulate covering their birthplace to be officially recognized.

The embassy also warned earlier that dual citizens who voluntarily renounce their Philippine citizenship will no longer be able to reacquire it through RA 9225, saying renunciation of Philippine citizenship is an irreversible legal action.

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