Unplanned pregnancies at 51%: DOH urges public use free family planning

Stock Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Amid the high number of unplanned pregnancies in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) has reminded the public that free family planning services are available in public hospitals nationwide.

During the agency’s radio program, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa cited a report showing that 51 percent of pregnancies in the country are unplanned, with 30 percent occurring among adolescents.

“These figures are quite high. From those unplanned, there are young adolescents below 18 — so, that’s another big problem,” Herbosa said.

READ: DOH debunks pervasive myths that cause public to fear contraceptives

Free family planning

To help prevent unplanned pregnancies, family planning expert and physician Mary Joyce Mondina-Yabyabin shared several contraceptive options based on a person’s needs and health condition.

For those choosing natural family planning, she recommended lactational amenorrhea — a breastfeeding method that suppresses ovulation — and the calendar method, which tracks a woman’s cycle to identify fertile days.

Those seeking short-term protection can avail free birth control pills and condoms available at DOH facilities. Barrier contraceptives like condoms also reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections.

READ: Valentine’s Day reminder: Practice safe sex, says DOH

Women may also choose injectable contraceptives, or hormone shots, given every few months to prevent ovulation. Another option is the intrauterine device (IUD), which can prevent pregnancy for up to 12 years while remaining reversible if one decides to conceive later.

Permanent options include tubal ligation for women and no-scalpel vasectomy for men, both surgical procedures that provide long-term contraception.

In addition to free contraceptives, individuals and couples can access family planning counseling at public health facilities.

READ: Teenage pregnancy, a case study: ‘At 18, I found out I was pregnant’

Abstinence for adolescents

Meanwhile, health officials urged adolescents to practice abstinence as a way to prevent unplanned pregnancies. However, those who are sexually active were advised to use the proper contraceptives.

“Anyone can avail family planning methods. However, they are at high risk for sexually transmitted infections, especially if they have different sexual partners. They first have to be screened to see which method is most suitable,” Mondina-Yabyabin said.

Parents were also encouraged to educate their children about reproductive health and responsible decision-making, especially amid rising cases of young pregnancies.

READ: DOH: 300 Mandaluyong residents receive family planning services

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP