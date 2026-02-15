Priscilla Meirelles confirms divorce with John Estrada

Priscilla Meirelles and John Estrada. | File photo

Priscilla Meirelles confirmed she is no longer married to John Estrada, two years after she filed for divorce in Brazil.

Meirelles shared the development during a guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Friday, Feb. 13.

“We are no longer married. Bilang isang foreigner may karapatan ako (as a foreigner, I have the right) to divorce my husband, so last year I went to Brazil and started the process of divorcing him. Actually, not last year, 2024,” she said.

READ: Priscilla Meirelles tells self amid marital problems with John Estrada: ‘Keep your head up’

The Miss Earth 2004 titleholder said that Estrada had been informed of the divorce decision last year.

“So officially today as we talk, you are divorced?” host Boy Abunda asked Meirelles.

“Oh yeah. He has been informed since last year; that’s why he gave an interview saying that he would remarry me,” responded the former beauty queen.

Divorce

Meirelles explained that she filed for divorce as she no longer saw a future with Estrada. She also confirmed that the latter has been involved in extramarital affairs.

“For me, the marriage is no longer valid. I don’t see myself sharing a life with that person anymore. I fought for 14 years, and I got to the point where hindi ko na kaya, and I realized after a lot of things that happened, the best thing for me is to really move forward mag-isa,” she expressed.

“Madami sila. Hindi lang third party. Fourth. Fifth. Sixth. Buong barangay ata,” the beauty queen said, laughing.

Meirelles emphasized that she had also decided to end the marriage with Estrada for the sake of their one and only daughter, Anika.

“I also did that for my daughter because babae yung anak ko. I need to be a good example to her,” she said, adding that she and her ex-husband decided to continue to co-parent.

Last Feb. 11, the former couple reunited at their daughter’s intimate birthday celebration.

Cryptic comment

It can be recalled that rumors about Meirelles and Estrada first surfaced in July 2024 when the former left a cryptic comment on the latter’s Boracay post, writing, “Looking very divorced, Mr. Estrada,” adding the alleged third party’s Instagram username.

At the time, the actor issued a statement saying he and Meirelles had “mutually agreed to take a break” as he also cleared the name of Lily Hallman as the alleged third party.

Meirelles later debunked the claim, saying there was never any “mutual agreement” between her and Estrada.