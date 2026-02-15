3 weather systems to bring rains across PH on Sunday – Pagasa

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MANILA, Philippines — Rainy weather is forecast across the country on Sunday due to the shear line, the northeast monsoon (amihan) and the easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa warned of scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by the shear line in Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon and Rizal.

The state weather bureau also predicted isolated light rains brought by the northeast monsoon in Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

READ: Cebu out of heavy rain watch, but cloudy skies, showers to persist

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will be affected by the easterlies.

Western Visayas, Palawan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Basilan are expected to have scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the remaining parts of the country will experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

No low-pressure area or tropical cyclone is being monitored in and near the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

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