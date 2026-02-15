ICC to PH law enforcers: ‘Just following orders’ not shield from justice

Dela Rosa, Go, Aguirre named by ICC in raps vs Duterte. In photo is the International Criminal Court — Inquirer file photo

When Rodrigo Duterte assumed the Philippine presidency in 2016, they operated with a sense of impunity in carrying out a brutal, systematic campaign of killings aimed at eliminating a population Duterte had thoroughly demonized. Shielded by Duterte’s protection and emboldened by a public persuaded by the dangerous lie that safety requires extrajudicial violence, they seemed untouchable.

That era of impunity may have ended on Saturday, when the International Criminal Court’s Pre-Trial Chamber I released a “lesser redacted” version of its charge sheet against the former president for crimes against humanity, which didn’t stop with Duterte.

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Eight individuals were named as “co-perpetrators”: Rogelio “Bato” dela Rosa, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Vitaliano Aguirre II, Vicente Danao, Camilo Cascolan, Oscar Albayalde, Dante Gierran, and Isidro Lapena. They are accused alongside Duterte, described as the “main suspect,” in a campaign that human rights groups estimate killed as many as 30,000 people over six years.

The chamber also said “other members of the PNP (Philippine National Police) and high-ranking government officials” were co-perpetrators, raising the possibility that additional names could be identified.

While ICC arrests remain unlikely in the immediate term, make no mistake: this is a watershed moment for justice in the Philippines. It fundamentally alters the calculus for law enforcement because officers can no longer hide behind the excuse that they were simply following orders.

By naming senior officials who allegedly orchestrated the murderous campaign, the ICC is directly dismantling the Philippines’ entrenched culture of impunity and establishing a new standard for police conduct.

READ: Justice will catch up with Duterte allies — De Lima amid ICC update

One of the most damning elements of the ICC filing is its description of what prosecutors call a “national network,” essentially the Davao Death Squad scaled to a nationwide operation after Duterte’s presidential victory in 2016.

According to the ICC, police officers were not only permitted to kill suspects but were incentivized through cash rewards and promotions. Payments for eliminating alleged “high-value targets” ranged from P50,000 to P1 million. The ICC also documented evidence that police officers routinely planted firearms, ammunition and drugs on victims to fabricate justifications for killings, contradicting the official narrative that suspects died resisting arrest, or “nanlaban.”

The filing argues that leaders cannot evade accountability by claiming they merely followed orders. When atrocities constitute government policy, responsibility extends across the chain of command.

Why this matters

For years, officers operated under the assumption they were insulated as long as they served a government-sanctioned campaign. Indeed, these officers took comfort in Duterte’s repeated assurance that he would protect them. The ICC case shatters that assumption.

Naming co-perpetrators sends an unequivocal message: blind loyalty to superiors offers no sanctuary from responsibility for unlawful acts. For Philippine police and government officials, this is an unmistakable warning that executing unlawful orders carries real, inescapable consequences.

READ: Duterte, ICC, and our broken justice system

The combined pressure from the ICC, an increasingly assertive Philippine courts, and an empowered human rights community has the power to transform law enforcement culture, from one that normalized violence to one that honors the Constitution and upholds the rule of law.

The question is no longer whether accountability will come. It’s whether those in uniform will recognize it before it’s too late.

In any case, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has a real opportunity here to take to heart the ICC’s actions against these former law enforcers and start instituting needed law enforcement reforms.

[This news analysis was published with permission from Rights Report Philippines.]

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