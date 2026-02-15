PDEA-7 cautions against spread of marijuana-laced vapes

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) has issued a warning about the illegal circulation of electronic cigarettes, or vapes, laced with marijuana oil, which are reportedly entering the region from abroad.

According to PDEA-7 Acting Assistant Regional Director Thessa Tiuzen, the vapes were infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana. They allegedly came from neighboring Asian countries where cannabis use is allowed or loosely regulated.

How marijuana vapes reached Cebu

“Because of overproduction, it spilled over to the Philippines,” Tiuzen said in a news forum.

“They saw new markets in the country, considering that the use of vape is seen as a fad. It is popular among younger generations and other vulnerable sectors of our community because of the nature of their work.”

Intelligence monitoring revealed that THC-laced e-cigarettes are being smuggled into Cebu through delivery. They were often mistaken by couriers for regular vape products.

READ: BIR destroys over 15,000 illicit vape units seized from Visayas

To stop further spread, PDEA-7 plans to coordinate with courier companies and prepare training programs that will help delivery personnel identify packages that may contain illegal drugs or narcotic substances.

Tiuzen also urged communities to report suspicious individuals or activities as part of a broader effort to curb illegal drug distribution in the region.

READ: DOH: Vaping not safer than smoking cigarettes

“The problem with dangerous drugs is still a big challenge not only for law enforcers, but also other sectors of the community. That is why we are trying to involve everyone because the problem needs a holistic, multi-sectoral approach,” she said.

READ: Restricting minors’ access to vape pushed

Recent buy-busts

On January 28, 2026, authorities seized vapes worth an estimated P50,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Duljo, Cebu City. They contained a viscous yellowish substance believed to be THC.

Another operation in Consolacion on January 29 led to the confiscation of dozens of vape pens and five vape cartridges containing THC, along with packs of dried marijuana.

Police estimated the confiscated drugs and vape products in that case were worth more than ₱250,000. Investigators claimed the suspect distributed hundreds of items weekly to various clients. Most were call center agents and students. / with reports from Lyle Andales.

READ: Dried marijuana, THC-laced e-cigarettes seized in Consolacion buy-bust

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