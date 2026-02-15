Same-sex love, LGBTQ+ hearts, and finding God: A priest speaks

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FEBRUARY has a way of magnifying love. Known as the love month, it shows up in bouquets carried through busy streets and tables carefully set for two. Romance, this season, becomes both a public spectacle and a deeply private affair.

But for a friar serving in Cebu, the question of love — especially for those who experience attraction to persons of the same sex or members of the LGBTQIA+ community — goes beyond candlelight and courtship.

READ: Fiducia Supplicans: Blessing, not marriage, for same sex couples

The question is not merely about attraction or companionship, he says, but about identity.

And ultimately, Fr. Marie Etienne says, it is a question about God.

Fr. Steban Marie Etienne of the Brothers of Saint John said he resists beginning with labels. That applies when someone who claims an LGBTQIA+ identity, or simply shares that he or she experiences same-sex attraction, comes to him with questions about love.

“As a priest, I try not to make boxes in my mind,” he told CDN Digital in an interview.

“If a person is baptized, he or she is like me — someone trying to follow God, to love Him, and to live the faith in daily life.”

The conversation, the priest said, begins not with sexuality but with the person — their faith, questions, and desire to understand where they stand before God.

Beyond labels, toward accompaniment

Fr. Marie Etienne stressed that people who experience same-sex attraction have “total space in the Church.”

From his years accompanying those exploring questions of faith, love, and identity, he has seen their journeys shaped by a genuine desire to serve God, and, at the same time, by fear.

READ: More than romance: The story of St. Valentine

“There is apprehension of being judged,” he said. “A strong desire for acceptance and non-judgment.”

He acknowledged that when the Church labels certain actions as sinful, some may hear it as a form of condemnation. But he is careful to draw a distinction.

“When we say that something is a sin, we are not condemning the person,” he explained.

“We are identifying actions that are not according to what we believe God has revealed. It is not about blaming or labeling. It is about accompanying.”

The Church’s teaching, grounded in Scripture and tradition, holds that sexual intimacy belongs within marriage between a man and a woman. That, Etienne said, has not changed.

But neither, he stressed, has the Church’s openness to all people.

“The Church opens its doors to everyone,” he said. “The question is about actions, not about the dignity of the person.”

What does the Church mean by love?

In popular culture, especially during Valentine’s season or in June, slogans like “love is love” and “love wins” circulate widely. Asked whether the Church and the LGBTQIA+ movement speak of the same love, the priest paused.

“When I hear ‘love wins,’ I think of the cross of Jesus,” he said, referring to Christ’s sacrifice in Christian belief. “Love that goes until sacrifice, humility, and giving one’s life. There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

READ: Anchored on faith: Roberto and Perry Flores, married for 49 years

Christian love, he said, is inseparable from honesty, faithfulness, and the willingness to give of oneself.

“Love is honesty. Love is consistency. Love is remaining faithful beyond six months or one year,” he said. “Love never excludes truth.”

This understanding, he said, applies to everyone, not only to LGBTQIA+ individuals.

“If we speak about happiness as simply enjoying whatever we want, whenever we want, that is not only about LGBT. It is about anybody,” he said. “The Church’s understanding of happiness is being in connection with God.”

He compares it to a signal: when the connection is strong, communication flows freely. For him, true happiness comes from being in communion with God.

Acceptance, doctrine, and debate

Recent debates within the global Catholic Church have included questions about blessings for same-sex couples, especially following clarifications issued under the late Pope Francis, allowing priests to offer non-liturgical blessings to individuals in irregular situations.

Etienne clarified the difference.

“We can bless persons who ask for God’s help in their journey,” he said. “But it does not mean we are blessing the union as if it were a marriage.”

Marriage, he reiterated, remains defined by Church teaching as a sacrament between a man and a woman, open to life. A blessing, in this context, is a prayer for guidance and grace, not an endorsement of a relationship structure that the Church does not recognize sacramentally.

He also addressed questions about gender identity, and that the Church maintains its theological anthropology —the belief that God created humanity male and female — while still engaging in dialogue with people who believe differently.

“The Church is not closed to people,” he said. “But she cannot change what she believes God has revealed about the human person.”

‘Walang forever?’

In the Philippines, where romantic idealism collides with heartbreak memes, the phrase “walang (there is no) forever” has become shorthand for love’s fragility.

Asked whether same-sex relationships lack permanence, Etienne put the question in a different light.

“Does anyone truly aspire to love that will end?” he asked. “Nobody wants to break up. Nobody wants to be hurt.”

He believes the Creator wired the human heart for permanence — for a love that lasts. He cites his own parents’ 60-year marriage as a witness to enduring commitment.

Building a relationship, he said, is like constructing a house. Echoing a biblical metaphor, he described love rooted in faith as built “on rock,” able to withstand storms.

“It does not give you a guarantee,” he clarified. “But you have a much better chance.”

Deeper identity

For LGBTQIA+ individuals or those still questioning, still hesitant, or struggling to reconcile faith and identity, Etienne’s message centers on what he calls a “deeper identity.”

“Your true identity is to be a child of God,” he said. “Where you are attracted to is not your identity.”

He cautions especially young people against defining themselves solely by trends or peer influence.

“Teenagers are sometimes driven by groups or culture,” he said.

“I would say, wait. Focus on who you are. Build good friendships. Do not define yourself only by whom you are attracted to.”

Living as a child of God, he added, goes beyond attending Sunday Mass. It involves prayer, reading Scripture, serving the poor, and practicing works of mercy — concrete expressions of faith lived out in daily life.

That stance echoes a letter that the Church wrote in 1986 “on the pastoral care of homosexual persons.”

According to the letter, “a reductionist reference to his or her sexual orientation” fails to adequately describe the human being whom God made in his image and likeness.

“Everyone living on the face of the earth has personal problems and difficulties, but challenges to growth, strengths, talents and gifts as well,” the letter continues.

“Today, the Church provides a badly needed context for the care of the human person when she refuses to consider the person solely as a ‘heterosexual’ or a ‘homosexual’ and insists that every person has a fundamental identity: the creature of God, and by grace, his child and heir to eternal life.”

A continuing conversation

The Catholic Church’s teachings on sexuality remain a point of tension for many LGBTQIA+ Catholics and their families. Rights advocates call for fuller inclusion and affirmation. Church leaders maintain doctrinal boundaries that they believe spring from divine revelation.

Etienne does not claim to resolve the divide. Instead, he returns to accompaniment — walking with individuals, listening, and inviting them into what he understands as a lifelong journey of conversion.

“All of us,” he said, “are on that journey.”

The debate over love, identity, and doctrine is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

But in one corner of Cebu, Fr. Marie Etienne continues to sit across from those who knock on his door — listening first, speaking carefully, and reminding them that whatever their struggle, they are not outside the reach of God. For Etienne, that is where love begins. / With a report from Jason A. Baguia