2025 one of the wettest years for Cebu

LOOK: The Marcelo Fernan Bridge was temporarily closed to vehicular traffic at around 1:45 a.m. on August 16, 2025, due to the waist-deep flood water at its approach on Mandaue City’s side. Nagiel Bañacía, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said traffic was diverted to the old bridge until the new bridge was reopened at around 3:30 a.m. | 📷: Nagiel Bañacia #CDNDigital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With rainfall far exceeding normal levels, 2025 now ranks as one of Cebu’s wettest years in the past decade.

In the previous year, Cebu recorded 2,152 millimeters (mm) of rainfall. That is nearly 28 percent above its annual average of 1,685 mm.

Last year’s total exceeded the norm by about 467 mm. Such an increase placed 2025 as the second wettest year in recent records, next only to 2022.

Two-thousand one-hundred and fifty-two mm of rain is enough to fill approximately 860 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

For reference, a mere 1 mm of rain is equivalent to 5,000 drums of water per square kilometer. That is enough to fill an Olympic-sized pool by half.

READ: Rising waters, rising concerns: Cebu City’s ‘worsening’ flood crisis

A standard-sized Olympic swimming pool can hold up to 2.5 million liters of water.

The surge in rainfall was driven largely by extreme precipitation events toward the end of the year. In particular, the rains brought by Typhoon Tino caused much of the surge.

November peak

November recorded the highest monthly rainfall in 2025, reaching 360.2 mm. That is nearly three times the month’s normal average of 131 mm.

Much of that was attributed to Typhoon Tino, which affected Cebu on November 3.

Ground-based monitoring stations recorded 183 mm of rainfall from the weather disturbance on that day alone. That number already surpassed the entire monthly average within a single event.

The November spike also significantly boosted the province’s cumulative rainfall total, pushing the annual figure well beyond normal levels.

READ: INQToday: Tino unleashed more than a month’s rainfall in Cebu within 24 hours

Cebu’s wettest years

Historical data CDN Digital obtained from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that 2022 remains the wettest year in Cebu in the past decade: at 2,237.2 mm.

On the other hand, there is currently no localized study yet confirming a long-term trend of increasing rainfall specifically in Cebu.

However, global and regional climate assessments have warned that a warming atmosphere can hold more moisture and increase the likelihood of heavier rainfall events.

Climate experts have repeatedly cautioned that the Philippines, located along the typhoon belt, may experience more intense precipitation episodes in the coming years. / with reports from Associated Press

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