Daily Gospel, February 16, 2026

This is the Daily Gospel for February 16, 2026, which is the Monday of the Sixth week in Ordinary Time.

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Daily Gospel, February 15, 2026

Daily Gospel, February 14, 2026

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 8, 11-13.

The Pharisees came forward and began to argue with Jesus, seeking from him a sign from heaven to test him.

He sighed from the depth of his spirit and said, “Why does this generation seek a sign? Amen, I say to you, no sign will be given to this generation.”

Then he left them, got into the boat again, and went off to the other shore.

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

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