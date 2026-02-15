Capitol works with CNU, VSMMC to give scholarships to aspiring doctors 

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — In line with its commitment to invest and improve the province’s healthcare service, the Capitol has partnered with major universities and hospitals that seek to provide medical scholarships for aspiring doctors here.

The Cebu Provincial Government recently announced its partnership with Cebu Normal University and the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for the scholarship initiative.

A ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the three parties was held last Feb. 12 during the Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night at the Capitol Social Hall.

Governor Pam Baricuatro led the ceremony. She was joined by Provincial Board Member Dr. Stanley Caminero, Cebu Normal University President Dr. Laurence Garcia III, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) Medical Center Chief Dr. Gerardo Aquino, and Department of Health Central Visayas Regional Director Dr. Joshua Brillantes.

The scholarship program covers the cost of medical education for qualified scholars from across the province.

In return, graduates will commit to serve in communities that need healthcare services the most, ensuring a steady pipeline of competent and compassionate doctors for Cebu, the Capitol reported in a statement.

The MOA signing also coincided with the recognition of healthcare professionals who have supported medical and surgical missions across Cebu over the past seven months, delivering approximately P100.5 million worth of healthcare services to thousands of patients, particularly in the wake of recent disasters.

READ: Cebu City scholarship hike, P20K board exam aid proposed again

Other Cebu Capitol programs

In addition to the scholarship program, the provincial government also signed an agreement with VSMMC and the DOH Central Visayas to implement a Practice-Based Residency Training Program for doctors.

This initiative allows physicians to pursue residency in family medicine while actively serving in provincial and district hospitals. This aims to further strengthen healthcare services across Cebu.

Officials emphasized that these agreements reflect a long-term approach to healthcare reform, moving beyond temporary interventions toward sustainable solutions.

“These programs are seeds for future generations, ensuring that hospitals across Cebu will be fully equipped and staffed,” said Dr. Elise Nicole Catalan, the Capitol’s Health Consultant.

The province reiterated its commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all Cebuanos while nurturing a new generation of public-service-oriented doctors.

“The signing of these MOAs is not only about honoring our healthcare heroes tonight. It is about securing the future of healthcare in Cebu,” added Catalan.

READ: Nursing student will get scholarship for saving vendor’s life

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