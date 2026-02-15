ICHRP urges ICC to issue arrest warrants vs Go, Dela Rosa

Sens. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go are among the persons the International Criminal Court named as alleged co-perpetrators in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war. — File photos

MANILA, Philippines — An international human rights group urges the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants against Senators Bong Go and Bato Dela Rosa, who were named as “co-perpetrators” in the crimes against humanity case against former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines’s (ICHRP) urgent call for justice and accountability comes a day after the Office of the Prosecutors released a redacted “Document Containing the Charges” that identified current senators Go and Dela Rosa and other Philippine officials in the document.

“ICHRP calls for the ICC to urgently issue arrest warrants for Dela Rosa, Go, and the others named so that they can also face trial, along with their boss Duterte,” said ICHRP spokesperson Peter Murphy in a statement on Saturday.

READ: DOJ says talk of ICC warrant vs Bato dela Rosa ‘premature’

“It remains abundantly clear that the Philippine judicial system is unable to prosecute these alleged co-perpetrators. While still at large, they are a risk for destruction of evidence, intimidation of witnesses and also flight risks,” Murphy added.

Go, who served as Duterte’s personal aide and special assistant from 1998 to 2018, disputed the allegations, saying that these were “entirely unfounded, one-sided, unfair.”

Meanwhile, Dela Rosa has been absent from the Senate since November 10 last year, and has not resumed his duties since that date. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier said that Dela Rosa may most likely be in Davao.

The ICC has yet to announce whether arrest warrants will be issued for Go, Dela Rosa, or other officials disclosed in the document.

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chiefs Oscar Albayalde, Camilo Cascolan, and Vicente Danao; former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II; former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Dante Gierran; and former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) director Isidro Lapeña were among the high-ranking co-perpetrators named by the prosecution.

READ: Robin Padilla ‘cried’ over ICC tagging Go, Dela Rosa co-perpetrators

Progress for justice in ICC

On February 23, the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands, will begin the “confirmation on charges” against former President Rodrigo Duterte, where the court will assess whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to a full trial.

ICHRP praised the ICC for its progress and commended the tribunal for rejecting claims that Duterte was unfit for trial as a result of cognitive impairment.

“This is a result of a huge effort by the victims, by their advocacy campaign Rise Up for Life and for Rights, and their legal team,” said Murphy.

The Pre-Trial Chamber of the ICC has recently approved 500 additional victims to take part in the case against Duterte, raising the total number of victims involved at the confirmation of charges stage to 539.

Duterte, known as “the Punisher,” is accused of crimes against humanity for thousands of deaths during his tenure as mayor and president. He has been detained at the ICC Detention Centre since his arrest in March 2025.

Lawyer Kristina Conti of the National Union of People’s Lawyers, representing the families of victims of the drug war, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, “The involvement of those in the investigating units, which should have acted as the killings happen, is material to the plan. This also emphasizes that the “war on drugs” began in Davao.” /mr

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