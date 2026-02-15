Ramadan meal plan introduced by Bangsamoro health ministry

The health ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will distribute copies of the Ramadan meal plan, dubbed “Wastong Meal Plan, Healthy Ramadhan,” to all Bangsamoro across the region. | MOH-BARMM photo

COTABATO CITY, BARMM, Philippines — The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) launched a 30-day Ramadan Meal Plan to ensure healthier food for the Islamic faithful, officials said.

The guide helps Muslims prepare for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan this year.

The MOH Health Promotion Unit and the Nutrition Division launched the plan during the “Science and Spirit of Fasting Symposium“ held at MOH Compound in Cotabato City.

The agenies dubbed the meal plan “Wastong Meal Plan, Healthy Ramadhan.” It serves as a comprehensive guide for healthy meals during “Suhur” (pre-dawn meal) and “Iftar” (breaking of daily fast). It also ensures healthier food choices and sustained energy for sacred activities throughout the Islamic holy month.

READ: Muslims, Christians called to unite as Ramadan, Lent start

Holistic well-being

Bangsamoro Darul Ifta (BDI) scholar Sheik Sadawi Sabang Cana has emphasized fasting’s role in spiritual discipline and holistic well-being.

He said that fasting during Ramadan not only entails abstaining from food and drink. More importantly, it helps believers attain Taqwa (God-consciousness) from Allah.

READ: Cebu eyes halal tourism to attract more Muslim visitors

“Through fasting, everyone is reminded of what the poor feel, as they experience hunger as well. Because of this, the heart is shaped to become more compassionate,” he said. “It becomes a way for charity and kindness to prevail among humanity.”

Faith Laporca serves as senior health associate and a registered nutritionist and dietitian at the MOH Nutrition Division (ND). She said: “The goal of the 30-Day Ramadan Meal Plan was to keep nutrition balanced and sufficient even during fasting, since the usual three meals a day were reduced to two main meals.”

The symposium also featured discussions on the benefits and safety of fasting from both medical and spiritual perspectives.

Nutrient-dense food options

The meal plan, moreover, encourages women and men who observe fasting to take more nutrient-dense food options instead of excessive servings of fried and sugary foods. Recommended foods include malunggay, kangkong, sitaw, and ampalaya,

The Bangsamoro Darul Ifta, an Islamic advisory council has jurisdiction over the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. It will hold the moon sighting to determine the start of the fasting month once the crescent moon becomes visible on February 17.

READ: What is Ramadan, how do Muslims observe the Islamic holy month?

If they sight the moon on February 17, Muslims begin fasting on February 18, said Bangsamoro Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani.

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