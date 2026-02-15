Direct flights from Cebu to Quanzhou to resume in March

Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) – Terminal 2. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Wonderful news for travelers heading to mainland China, as beginning this March, direct flights between Cebu and Quanzhou, Fujian, will resume.

The Chinese Consulate General in Cebu recently announced the move, which was initially unveiled by the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines. It was welcomed by both national and local officials, including President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

READ: Solo traveling in China: Lessons from the road

In his speech during the official launch of the Chinatown Revitalization Phase II in Binondo, Manila, the President hoped the development would spur greater interaction between the Philippines and China.

“I thank you very much for the good news that you have brought about the flights going to Cebu. And I hope that it will be the beginning of more interactions and people-to-people exchange between China and the Philippines,” President Marcos said at the start of his speech, where he acknowledged guests, including Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan.

The Cebu Provincial government also shared the same sentiment, adding that this would also help boost Cebu’s tourism and economic activities.

READ: Mactan-Cebu airport adds direct inter-island flights

Cebu-to-Quanzhou route impact

“The restored route supports Governor Pam’s broader vision of positioning Cebu as a globally competitive and investor-friendly province,” the Capitol wrote in a statement.

“By expanding international gateways, the administration aims to attract more strategic partnerships that drive inclusive economic growth for Cebuanos,” they added.

The resumption of Cebu-Quanzhou flights also came roughly a week after Cebu province officials, led by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, made a diplomatic visit to Fujian.

Xiamen Airlines will operate the route twice a week, with the maiden flight slated for March 29.

It will become the second airline to operate direct flights between Cebu and mainland China, joining China Eastern, which serves routes to Shanghai.

With the resumption of Cebu-Quanzhou flights, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is connected to a total of 14 international destinations. / with reports from the Philippine News Agency

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